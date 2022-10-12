Octoberfest - Hundreds gather for season-themed celebration

Bright colored canopies lined the park with offerings of tastes and treats, eye-catching crafts, art and of all sorts of goodies. Under a large pavilion, square dancers kicked up their heels to a backdrop of catchy country music tunes.
“I didn’t expect it to be so many people and so big,” said Cheyenne Garrett of Leeds. “We love it.”
This was Garrett’s first trip to the annual Octoberfest in Moody, where hundreds came out for the gathering of the season-themed celebration.
This was the setting for the 19th annual Octoberfest, said Andrea Machen, executive director of the Moody Chamber of Commerce.
She said the day-long occasion attracted 115 arts, crafts and food vendors for this year’s Octoberfest, held Saturday at Moody City Park.
The event was jam packed with people strolling from one booth to another while taking in the sights.
“It’s a great crowd,” Machen said.
Garrett had both her children, Ava and Alexia, along for the fun at Octoberfest 19.
“There’s plenty for the kids to do out here,” she said. “It’s huge.”
Octoberfest raises funds for Moody Chamber of Commerce programs and events, while the adjoining car show raises money for the city’s Miracle League.
Ronny Swindle entered his 2008 Ford Mustang in the car show, one of 300 car owners who entered the show.
“We just do it because it is for charity,” Swindle said.
His fiancé, Joda Williams of Moody, said Octoberfest always has a great turnout with a variety of things to do.
“It’s a community event,” said Barry Simmons of Odenville. “We lived in Moody when we first moved here. We live In Odenville now. I think every community should have festivals like this. It brings the community together.”
Simmons’ wife, Michelle, said it also shows county pride, and brings new people into the community.
Machen said there are plenty of children’s activities planned for Octoberfest, along with live entertainment throughout the day.
She said the Moody High School Band kicked off the celebration performing the National Anthem, followed by other band selections.
“It’s a great crowd, lots of excitement and great weather,” Machen said.