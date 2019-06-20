Nursing Home Week was held recently at Health Care Inc. in Ashville.
The theme was “Channel Surfing through the Decades.” Each day the residents dressed up in a certain decade’s attire and hosted related activities pertaining to that decade's classic television shows.
On 50’s Day, there was American Bandstand Karaoke, a reenactment of classic I Love Lucy episodes, Bonanza Bingo, and Flow Church presented the Howdy Doody Puppet Show.
On 60’s Day, T&N Acre Zoo starred in Mr. Ed’s Petting Zoo. They had the gameshow The Newlywed Roommate Game, and Philip Mulkey and Roger and Jacque Kimbrel and friends hosted Hee Haw Pickin' and Grinin'.
One of the residents even joined in and picked the guitar with them.
On 70’s Day, there was a M.A.S.H. dog tag activity, The Love Boat model sailboat regalia, Good Times BBQ presented by Regional Ambulance, Charlie's Angels Keno and Happy Hour and Wednesday Night Live starring Cy Steele from Atlanta.
On 80’s Day, there was a hit with Golden Girls trivia game, Crocodile Hunter Animal Show presented by Rick Rakestraw; The Price is Right Auction and Cheers and Beers Poker Game.
They wrapped up Nursing Home Week with 90’s Day and Fresh Prince of BelAir Songs and Dance-Off, Friends Friendship Bracelets, American Gladiator Staff Competition and Saved By the Bell Bingo.
One resident said it was the best week they have ever experienced.
“We all enjoyed Nursing Home Week, especially the residents,” said Certified Nurses Assistant Kem Harless.
“There were so many fun activities,” said Director of Nursing Amanda Fitpatrick. “We had a blast. Party on dude.”
“It was the best Nursing Home Week we have ever had,” said housekeeping supervisor Brandi Looney.
Certified Activities Coordinator Kelli Smith said it was an amazing week.
“Our residents are still talking about how much fun they had. I love when our nursing home weeks go so well and everyone has so much fun,” Smith said “The pressure is on to make next year’s event even bigger and better.”
