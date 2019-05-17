TALLADEGA -- The number of people counted as employed in both Talladega and St. Clair counties jumped by more than 1,000 over the last year, according to figures released Friday by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Meanwhile, the statewide numbers showed record employment for a fourth straight month and a record number of jobs being supported by the economy.
The figures released Friday showed 34,801 employed individuals in Talladega County for April, up by 1,177 from the same month last year. It was a similar story in St. Clair County, where 39,358 were counted as employed for April, an increase of 1,045 from April 2018.
The civilian labor force (CLF) for both counties, defined as the number of people working and the number actively seeking jobs, also grew over the same period.
Talladega County’s CLF for April was 36,170, up by 1,209 from a year ago. In St. Clair County, the CLF for April was 40,616, an increase of 1,086 over April 2018.
The larger CLFs included a slightly larger number of unemployed persons in both counties year over year. Talladega County had 1,369 jobless individuals for April, up by 32 from the same month in 2018. The figures for St. Clair were 1,258 (April 2019) and 1,217 (April 2018) for a difference of plus-41.
St. Clair County’s preliminary unemployment rate for April was 3.1 percent, down from March’s revised rate of 3.4 and matching the April 2018 revised rate of 3.1. In Talladega County, the preliminary jobless rate for April, 3.8 percent, matched the April 2018 revised rate. The revised March rate was 4.0.
Month over month comparisons showed the number of employed people in St. Clair County grew by 303 from March to April, and the number of unemployed shrank by 114. The CLF grew by 189.
In Talladega County, the number of employed people grew by 295 from March to April, while the number of unemployed shrank by 76. The CLF grew by 219.
Statewide
For the fourth month in a row, more people are working in Alabama than ever before, according to a press release Friday from the state Department of Labor.
In April, preliminary estimates account for 2,139,379 people working, up by 32,335 from the same time a year ago and up 6,739 from March.
The number of jobs supported by the economy also reached another record high, measuring 2,075,500 in April, representing an increase of 35,600 from the same time a year ago and an increase of 10,800 from March.
“Employment has once again reached record levels,” said Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington, in the release. “Our economy is supporting more jobs than ever before and more people are in the labor force than ever before. Those that are entering the labor force are finding work. The jobs are out there, and we’re working harder than even before to make sure that everyone who wants a job, has one.”
Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, up slightly from March’s record low rate of 3.7 and below April 2018’s rate of 4.1.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are Shelby at 2.4 percent, Marshall at 2.8 and Tuscaloosa, Morgan, Madison, Lee, Elmore and Blount at 2.9. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox at 7.0, Greene and Lowndes at 6.5 and Clarke County at 6.0.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are Homewood at 2.2 percent, Alabaster, Hoover, Northport and Vestavia Hills at 2.4 and Madison at 2.7. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are Selma at 7.2, Prichard at 5.8 and Anniston at 5.1.