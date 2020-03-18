Northside Medical in Pell City announces area for COVID-19 testing

PELL CITY -- Northside Medical Associates is taking measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
In a press release Wednesday, the medical provider said it would be sectioning off an area in Building 1 of its Pell City campus to deal with all respiratory cases, with an adjacent area for COVID-19 testing.
“You may see a nurse to be screened and tested for COVID-19 as our clinicians deem appropriate and according to the latest guidelines and their clinical judgment,” the release says.
The release said this special area will be where Accel Urgent Care is located. Staff will be present at both the entrance to Building 1 and at Accel to assist patients as needed.
The release said this change will not affect the rest of the complex.
“At this time, all other areas on our Northside campus will operate business as usual,” the release said.
It added screeners will be at entrances to take patient temperatures and ask questions to ensure patients are sent to the appropriate area.
Northside also announced a screening process will be employed at its Springville, Moody and Trussville campuses. The release made no mention of testing at those locations.
The release noted those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 should call ahead before going to the main Pell City campus.
“If you believe you may have COVID-19 or have been exposed and wish to be tested, please
call ahead first, but if you cannot, you may come to the main Northside campus in Pell City,
Building 1,” the release said
The release said all patients who are not comfortable with coming to their appointments in person could call 205-814-9284 to have their appointment conducted over the phone.
The release said out of an abundance of caution, all patients that meet the following criteria should limit their contact with others, including coming to a Northside facility:
Patients over 70 years old;
Patients with lung disease, like COPD, emphysema and asthma;
Patients on immunosuppressive drugs for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, upus or other autoimmune processes. These include but are not limited to drugs such as Plaquenil, Prednisone, Remicade and Methotrexate;
Patients with poorly controlled diabetes;
Patients undergoing treatment for cancer;
Patients who frequently become ill or hospitalized; and
Patients with brittle congestive heart failure
The Northside announcements come a day after the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in St. Clair County.
That case is believed to be a student from the St. Clair County school system after Superintendent Mike Howard sent a letter to parents telling them about a confirmed case.
At the same time, Alabama Health Officer Scott Harris announced several restrictions for five Alabama counties, including St. Clair. These restrictions included banning all events with 25 or more people, on-site dining at restaurants and bars, visitors at all nursing homes, and closing all schools and day cares with more than 12 children.