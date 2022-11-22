Northam sisters barely scratch the surface as they power Ashville past Ragland

ASHVILLE — Ashville junior Molly Northam drained a 3-pointer to open Tuesday night’s game against Ragland, and she never slowed down after that, scoring a game-high 27 points in a 52-27 win.
But if Ashville coach Caleb Carpenter is right, that was just an okay performance from Northam.
“Oh no, she can shoot it better than that,” Carpenter said. “She is probably one of the best shooters in the whole program, boys or girls.”
Forgive Ashville’s remaining opponents if they just got a chill down their spines hearing that.
Keeping things in the family, younger sister Lydia Northam also put on quite the performance in Tuesday night’s win. She scored 13 points, grabbed at least 7 rebounds and recorded at least one steal, one block and one assist.
“She is tough, she is a gamer,” Carpenter said. “She likes to be in the moment in the game. She is still learning. She is just a freshman, so she’s got a lot of potential, and we’re looking forward to what she do with that potential later this season.”
What to know
— The Northam sisters combined for 16 points in the first quarter as Ashville took a 19-4 lead. The Bulldogs then outscored Ragland 23-13 in the second half to put the final score well out of reach.
— Ashville’s Gracie Pinkard didn’t light up the scoreboard, but she did record at least four (likely more) rebounds to help the Bulldogs earn the win.
— Ragland kept pace with Ashville in the second quarter as both teams scored 10 points. Ragland’s Campbell Adams had a lot to do with considering she scored 7 of her team-high 13 points in the second quarter.
Who said
— Carpenter on the win: “We set a precedent last year’s team. Last year’s team kind of set the foundation for this year, and it is starting to pay off.”
— Ragland coach Sawyer Merritt on Adams: “That is going to be the case all season. She is special. Like you said, you could put two or three, not necessarily she is going to score with that many on her, but she will make something happen for the team.”
Next up
— Ashville (2-1) hosts St. Clair County on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ragland (1-2) hosts Pleasant Valley on Monday at 6 p.m.