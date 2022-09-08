Non-offensive touchdowns, strong running game power Leeds to dominant victory over St. Clair County

ODENVILLE — Leeds senior CJ Douglas has been itching for a big punt return all season, but with his history of success, opponents have largely avoided kicking to him.
His patience finally paid off on Thursday night, and the senior more than made the most of it, as he returned one 84 yards for a touchdown in the Greenwave’s 52-13 victory at St. Clair County.
“I always try to set them up with my first move, and then I try to get north and south as fast as possible,” Douglas said. “And then I just read my blocks. My teammates did a great job blocking, and foruntately, it worked out for me.”
Of course, Douglass was only the second Greenwave player to score a non-offensive touchdown for Leeds (4-0).
The first was junior defensive end Kavion Henderson, who recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Leeds a 17-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
“My coach always teaches me about containment,” Henderson said. “I just did my job, No. 7 (Leeds defender Chris Burge) played it perfect. When the quarterback rolls out, he hit him, and I just learned to chase the ball, and good things happen when you chase the ball.”
Henderson, a four-star 2024 prospect ranked 81st nationally and first in Alabama, recorded five total tackles (including two for loss), one quarterback hurry and recovered the fumble for a touchdown in the team's first 16 defensive snaps.
Even though he spent most of the second half on the sidelines, Henderson still managed to add one more solo tackle and another quarterback hurry.
“I don’t feel I played my best,” Henderson said. “All the D-line haven’t played their best game yet. I’m waiting on that.”
If that’s true then pity the team that sees Henderson and the Greenwave defense at their best. On Thursday night, Leeds held St. Clair County (0-3) to 23 yards of total offense in the first half.
The Fighting Saints finished the game with 119 yards of offense, although a lot of it came on a fourth-quarter, 50-yard touchdown run from senior CJ Martin.
“Proud of our kids and our effort,” St. Clair County coach P.J. Wright said. “It was tough coming off a short week. We overcame that adversity, and I’m proud of how we finished the game.”
What to know
— Leeds running back Jeremiah Hunter scored on the offense’s first play of the game when he carried the ball 47 yards to the end zone. Hunter found the end zone for a second time at the end of a 44-yard run that saw him break at least five or six tackles as he ran right through the heart of the St. Clair County defense. Hunter finished the game with 15 carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
— Leeds kicker Jackson Arthur connected on a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter. He also successfully converted on all seven of his extra-point attempts.
— Leeds’ other scores came at the end of a 7-yard run by sophomore Grayson Ford and when senior quarterback Jarod Latta found Rylan Rose for a nine-yard gain in the third quarter.
— St. Clair County got on the board when backup quarterback Griffin Jones found Jayden Cody in the end zone for a 19-yard score as time expired in the first half. Jones entered the game after starter Nigel Dowdell left with an upper-body injury. Wright said he expects Dowdell to return to the field once he’s cleared medically. Jones finished the game 2-of-4 passing for 19 yards. He also carried the ball 18 yards.
— St. Clair County kick returner Tra'Vell Jones returned three kicks for more than 20 yards with his longest going for 39 yards. In five observed returns, Jones made multiple guys miss on each play and averaged 24.6 yards.
Who said
— Leeds coach Jerry Hood on having the offensive line at full strength for the first time this season: “The other kids did so well that we just rotated (returning starter) Nick Bradford who came back tonight and only practiced one day, we just rotated him at four positions, and they’re just swapping. So that is a good thing for our team. Defensively we are just playing unbelievably well.”
— Hood on being 4-0: “I’m very proud of the kids. I think they have played together as a team about as well as any team I’ve had. … They are hungry, they understand that even though we’ve had success in recent years, we’re still on a climb in our region. The meat of our schedule, the hardest part of our schedule is coming up.”
— Hunter on his 44-yard score: “Coach, he always teaches us to keep our feet moving on contact, so that is what I be doing. So I practice that all the time. In previous games, too, it is hard to bring me down.”
Next up
— Leeds will take the week off before traveling to Sylacauga on Friday, Sept. 23.
— St. Clair County will travel to Southside on Friday, Sept. 16.