Noah, a bluetick coonhound from Ragland, headed to Westminster dog show

RAGLAND – Every dog has its day, but this bluetick coonhound will be part of the biggest dog day there is.
Noah, who hails from Ragland with his owner, Brenna Carlisle, will compete in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which starts Sunday, Feb. 9.
Although it will be the first trip for 4-year-old Noah, that’s not the case for Carlisle. The fifth-grade science and history teacher at Williams Intermediate School in Pell City has made numerous trips to the prestigious show.
In fact, this will be Carlisle ninth’s trip to the internationally renowned event. She has shown dogs since she was 10.
Carlisle said, initially, she wanted to show horses.
“I loved horses,” she said.
That was about the time actor Christopher Reeve suffered a debilitating injury after falling off a horse.
Because of the accident involving the famous actor, Carlisle’s parents put the brakes on her showing horses. That’s when the idea of showing dogs surfaced. A friend of the family showed dogs, dachshunds.
“My mom said to my dad, ‘She can’t fall off a dachshund and break her neck,’” Carlisle recalled.
And her journey into dog shows began.
She went from showing dachshunds to blueticks after she enrolled at the University of Alabama.
Carlisle said she lived in the dorm during her first year of college but moved into an apartment, where she could have a dog, during her sophomore year.
“I wanted a bigger dog,” Carlisle said. “I wanted a cool college dog, so I picked a bluetick.”
That’s when her first bluetick, Noah’s mother, Julep, entered her life.
Julep is a grand champion. Now, Noah will have his turn at Madison Square Garden this weekend. Noah’s sister, 2-year-old Annie Oakley, who lives with another breeder in Georgia, is expected to compete against him at the Westminster dog show.
Carlisle’s father, Marty Potash, was with her in 2014 when Julep won the “Best in Breed” title at Westminster, one of the most prestigious events for Champions of Record in the American Kennel Club, where only a limited number of dogs are able to enter.
Potash will accompany her to the big show again this weekend.
“He goes with me to all the big shows,” Carlisle said of her father. “He is my lucky charm.”
Carlisle recalls meeting Julep’s breeder at the Jack’s restaurant parking lot in Ohatchee to pick up her new dog.
“I promised (the breeder) I was going to do her right, you know, show her and hunt her,” Carlisle said. “I think I surpassed her (the breeder’s) expectations a little. It was all meant to be.”
Julep went on to be a true champion, winning many national championships on the box, in the show ring and in the field.
“I had a lot of people say Julep would not win a thing, but I saw something in her that nobody else did,” Carlisle said. “I can relate that to students. I have to see stuff in those kids that nobody else does, just like my dog.”
Julep qualified for the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 2014 after finishing three championship shows.
“When I entered her, she wasn’t even in the Top 5 in the breed,” Carlisle said.
Prior to the Westminster dog show, in December 2013, Julep won the Best in Breed in the American Kennel Club National Championship in Orlando, Florida.
“I thought maybe that was a fluke,” Carlisle said. “I had a lot of money offered for her, but she was my pet, my baby and my college dog. She will never go anywhere.”
Carlisle said Julep was the first coonhound to become a Conformation Champion and a Coon Hunt Champion in AKC history of the bluetick coonhound breed.
Now, she said, it is “Make it Rain,” aka Noah’s turn at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Noah’s sister, Annie, will also compete against her brother, and will have a professional handler.
“She is going to be tough competition,” Carlisle said. “Honestly, if I lost to a dog I bred, it wouldn’t hurt my feelings too bad.”
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is a three-day show, Feb. 9-11. The American Kennel Club and Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show websites have information about how people can watch the event through live stream and on the FOX Sports 1 and 2 channels.
Carlisle said the “bench show” is all day Sunday. This is when owners display their dogs to the public.
She said judges will actually look Noah over at 9 a.m. Sunday.
“Judges don’t know where the dogs are from,” Carlisle said.
The owner and dog are only identified by number, and judges determine which animals advance in the competition by what they see.
Dogs are judged by a “breed standard,” which is a written standard on how a certain breed of dog should look.
Carlisle said if Noah’s inspection goes well, he could be selected to compete against other bluetick coonhounds for the “Best of Breed” award. The grand champion bluetick will then compete against other dogs in the hound group. The top pick in the hound group will compete for “Best in Show” in the overall show.
Carlisle said Noah also competes in coon hunting events, and that’s how she met her husband, Joseph, who is originally from Ragland.
“He is a big-time coon hunter,” she said. “We actually run the St. Clair County Coon Hunters Association.”
The couple has one infant daughter.
As for the upcoming show in New York, Carlisle is excited about her long-awaited return to the national competition with Noah.
“I haven’t been showing a lot,” she said. “I am a little nervous. I don’t normally get nervous.”