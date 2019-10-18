ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- A special-needs St. Clair County school bus was involved in an accident Friday moments after dropping off the last students who ride the bus.
St. Clair County Schools Superintendent Mike Howard said the only people on the bus were the driver and an aide.
“The school bus was traveling south on U.S. 411 near Friendship Baptist Church,” Howard said. “Authorities told me an older female was driving a car headed north, and the car started coming over into the southbound lane.
“The school bus driver told me the driver of the car kept coming toward her and hit the bus near the rear, tearing up the axle. The school bus slid a ways before turning over on its side.”
Howard said he was told the husband of the woman driving the car was asleep in the passenger seat and did not know anything was happening until they collided with the bus.
“I am just thankful everyone is OK,” Howard said. “The bus driver had to be cut out of her seat belt, and the aide was thrown up against a window. Both ladies said they were OK, but they were taken to an area hospital by ambulance just for precautionary measures.”
Howard said state troopers were on the scene working the accident.