Nine seeking municipal offices in Ashville next week (with photos)

ASHVILLE -- The city of Ashville has nine individuals running for municipal offices in elections set for Tuesday, Aug. 26.
The positions up for grabs are mayor and Places 3, 4 and 5 on the City Council.
Incumbent Derrick Mostella is seeking a new term as mayor. He was born and raised in Ashville. Mostella graduated from Ashville High School in 1997 and later obtained his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jacksonville State University.
Mostella is married to Amanda Minton Mostella, and together they have four children who are all under the age of 11, Marely, Camille, Knox and Axel.
Mostella works at Boatner & Pugh as a staff accountant. He has been the mayor of Ashville since 2016 and served four years as a councilman prior to being elected.
Challenger Robert McKay is originally from Ashville and graduated from Ashville High School in 1971. He later attended Gadsden State Community College.
His family includes his three children and two grandchildren, along with his wife, Gina McKay.
McKay previously owned a VHS store in Ashville and Odenville for eight years. He later began a construction company, McKay Construction, where he worked for almost 30 years until his nephew took over. He is now a bus driver for Ashville schools.
McKay served on the Ashville City Council from 1988 until 2000, when he became the mayor. He served as mayor until 2015.
Sue Price and Randy McKay are running for the Place 3 seat on the council.
Sue Price was born in Ashville and moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994. She graduated from Terry Parker High School and pursued business education while working at University Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Price is married to Billy E. Price. Their family includes their son, Sterling Price, and his wife, Kim Price; daughter, Tara Hensley, and her husband, Lee Hensley; and three granddaughters, Anna Leigh, Maddie and Frances, along with Price’s mother, Momma Grace.
Price managed the Bills Dollar Store for 10 years and was then an advanced clerk for St Clair County. She retired in January 2018 from the Mapping Department of the St. Clair County Revenue Commission after 20 years
Price also served four years on the Ashville City Council and was the council representative for the Ashville Planning and Zoning Commission.
Randy McKay was born in Ashville. He graduated from Ashville High School in 1994, where he finished as valedictorian. He later attended Gadsden State for two years, where he studied accounting.
McKay is the supervisor of the Springville Walmart and has been for the past 13 years. He was formerly employed by the city of Ashville.
Robin Bowlin and Jonathan Van Pelt are running for Place 4 on the council.
Bowlin is from Ashville and graduated from Ashville High School. He and his wife, Katie Bowlin, have three boys who are 14, 10 and 4.
Bowlin works as an automotive and heavy equipment technician.
Van Pelt is also originally from Ashville. He graduated from Ashville High School in 1988 and later graduated from the Northeast Police Academy at Jacksonville State University in 1993.
Van Pelt has worked in law enforcement for the past 28 years. He started out in 1992 as a police officer with the Ashville Police Department and later became the chief. Now, Van Pelt works for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office as a lieutenant over patrol.
Van Pelt is married to Nickie Stevens VanPelt and has two daughters, Meghan Duren and Caitlin VanPelt. He also has two granddaughters, Jordyn and Jaycee.
Kiley Phillips, Curtis Phillips, and Edward Roscoe Lane are running for Place 5 on the council.
Kiley Phillips is from Ashville and has lived there for his entire life. He graduated from Ashville High School. He works as an automotive refinish technician at Iron City Ford and is married to Kathy Phillips.
Curtis Phillips is originally from Ashville. He finished the Ashville High School Completion Program while serving in the military in order to receive his high school diploma.
Phillips served in the United States military for 33 years, with three years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He later worked for the Anniston Army Depot and is now retired.
Phillips has been married for 44 years and has four children.
Lane grew up in Eastaboga and graduated from Lincoln High School. Later, he attended Jacksonville State University and eventually graduated with a master’s in public administration.
Lane graduated from the correctional academy in Selma, the Police Academy at Jacksonville State University and later the Civilian Police Academy in Fort Leonardwood Missouri.
Lane has been married to Sena Williams Lane for 37 years. Together, they have three children; his youngest passed away in August 2019. He and his wife's two surviving children are school teachers in Alabama, and both have master’s degrees in their chosen careers.
Lane is the author of the book “Whistle Blower Having Ethics regardless of the outcome.” He also worked for almost 15 years at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.
Lane was the second shift lieutenant when he was hired to work with Alabama Pardons and Parole as a parole officer. He later retired from the state of Alabama as the state director of a juvenile program in 2009.
Currently, he is the assistant pastor at Overcoming Church in Ashville.