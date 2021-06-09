Nikki Posey named new president of Springville Chamber of Commerce

Nikki Posey, owner of Pinkhill Organics in Springville, has been named Springville Chamber of Commerce president.
Posey has lived in Springville for six years. Before moving, she worked as an assistant teacher at St. Clair County’s pre-K classroom. She said that is where she learned about the community and fell in love with it.
“We’re retiring here; we love it,” Posey said.
Posey said she originally joined the chamber as a small-business representative, but later accepted the position as president because she had the heart to want to see small businesses grow and, as a small business owner, she could bring a unique perspective to the table.
Throughout the upcoming year, the president said she hopes to focus on both small business and individual membership growth.
“Not everyone in Springville may come into my store and buy something, because I may not have something that they want, but they can support small businesses through a membership,” Posey said.
She added that she hopes to create an informative layout such as a pamphlet for residents that shows all of the local service providers in Springville such as plumbers, electricians and contractors.
“For a small community, we have an incredible amount of resources right here in our town,” Posey said. “They see our retail, but they don’t necessarily see all of the services.”
She later added, “We want to be a backbone for small businesses and help them with whatever they are doing.”