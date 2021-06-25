Newly founded Moody farmers’ market receives $5,000 grant (with photos)

MOODY — Moody’s new farmers' market called “Moody Market” formally kicked off June 4 and was celebrated today as the city received a $5,000 grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development council.
These funds will be used for advertisement of the farmer’s market and a membership with Sweet Grown Alabama, a non-profit foundation that enhances marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers.
RCD Executive Director Heidi Richard said that the mission of the organization is protecting, enhancing and developing natural and human resources. This includes a variety of projects in the 11 Alabama counties it contributes to.
In St. Clair County, the organization has also recently helped fund an “Outdoor Imagination Place” at Eden Elementary School and upgraded the softball batting cage at Ragland High.
Moody Mayor Joe Lee said the city was in the works of creating a farmers market last year, however, it was pushed back because of COVID-19.
“We came back strong and (now) grow a little bit every time we come out,” Lee said.
Senator McClendon, who helped Coosa Valley receive funds for the project through the Alabama legislature, bragged on Coosa Valley’s efforts in achieving their mission through such projects.
“The legislator provides the money, that’s the easy part (Coosa Valley) figures out the projects appropriate for the taxpayers money to be invested. That’s the hard part,” McClendon said.
City of Moody Administrative Assistant and Moody Market Manager Melissa Fraser said she was thankful for the many people involved in putting together the new farmers market along with the farmers who have come out to sell their goods.
“These farmers are taking a chance on our market and I really appreciate them,” Fraser said.
She later added, “Our job in the city isn’t always Monday through Thursday from 8 to 5; we’re here lots of night, on the weekends, whatever it takes because we’ve been inspired by our mayor to do the best that we can for our city.”
The Moody Market will be open every Friday 1-5 p.m. until the last Friday in August 2021.