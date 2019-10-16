LINCOLN -- The newest Dollar General store, 11895 Stemley Road in Lincoln, will have its grand opening Saturday, according to a press release.
The event, which will include free prizes and special deals, will start at 8 a.m.
Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in the release. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
Dollar General stores offer convenience and a selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products.
The new store will also offer customers stylish, on-trend home décor and a party preparation selection, in addition to the same categories, brands and products of other stores.
Dollar General supports literacy
Dollar General is an ardent supporter of literacy and education.
At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
About Dollar General
Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in working for Dollar General may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.