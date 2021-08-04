New Springville softball coach looks to another successful season

SPRINGVILLE — John Paul Taruc has been with the Springville softball program for five years as its assistant coach. He will now take over as head coach as Brandon Easterwood takes a step back.
As a Springville native and SHS graduate, Taruc said he takes a lot of pride coaching and teaching in his hometown.
“When there was an opening in 2006, I knew that I wanted to work in Springville,” Taruc said, later adding that he loves being part of the program because of the community support and its love of softball.
“Even though we’re growing, it still seems like we have that small town nature,” Taruc said.
Though Taruc will be the new head of the program, he plans to pick up right where Easterwood left off.
“The great thing about (Easterwood and me) is that we both have the same mentality on how to run the program: practice, pregame, postgame,” Taruc said, adding that he and Easterwood always coordinated on how to run certain aspects of the program.
Taruc emphasized that he feels confident going into the position and will continue to mesh well with his team.
“Being with the softball team for the past five years has given me an advantage on how to coach each player individually. I feel like I know how to motivate each player in different ways. I know that this group of girls will mesh well together,” he said.
Taruc added that he loves that the players are always driven to be great.
“The girls support each other and they push each other, so it makes your job a whole lot easier when they’re willing to do what's asked of them, but also excel beyond that,” Taruc said.
He added that going into the season, he hopes to be as successful as they were in 2020 when the team finished Class 6A runner-up. The Tigers hold four total state titles in the 5A division, two of which Taruc was part of in 2017 and 2018.
“We hope to make a push for (success) again, but that’s the goal no matter what,” Taruc said, later adding that he coaches with the mentality that if you chase perfection, you’ll catch excellence.
“As a coach, I've always been a believer of outworking your opponent, getting the most out of each player, teaching them life lessons, and showing them that you care about them as a player and an individual,” Taruc said.