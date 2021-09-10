New Springville Rotary Club to meet this Thursday

A group of civic-minded people are coming together to form a Rotary Club in Springville. The Rotary is a service organization with clubs all around the world and membership of more than 1.2 million.
The Springville group is meeting Thursday, Sept. 16, at 7 a.m. at the law offices of Hill, Hill, and Gossett located at 6441 U.S. Highway 11 in Springville. Those who attend will learn how to be a founding member of the local organization.
For more information on the club, or to help with one of its projects, "like" the group on Facebook (Springville Al Rotary Club) or email Diane Poole at dianepoole1225@centurytel.net.