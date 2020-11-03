New Springville mayor wants new city attorney, parks and rec director

SPRINGVILLE -- Things became contentious at times during the organizational meeting of Springville’s new City Council on Monday night.
Newly-elected Mayor Dave Thomas presented resolutions to appoint a new parks and rec director as well as a new city attorney.
Thomas requested that instead of reappointing city attorney James Hill III and his firm, who have represented the city of Springville for 10 years, that Charlie D. Waldrep of Waldrep Stewart and Kendrick LLC represent the city until the next general election.
“I will let the council know that one of the reasons that I am proposing this change is because of [Waldrep's] experience and because of him not being part of St. Clair County’s political hierarchy. I think it is best to have someone on the outside coming in,” Thomas said.
After going over Waldrep’s resume and having a discussion amongst the council, Thomas asked for a motion. One was given, but no council member offered a second, and the motion died.
Many of the council members spoke in favor of Hill and the work he has done for the city over the years.
“We have all worked with James Hill and that group for a lot of years and we’ve been very satisfied with what we’ve had,” Councilman David Vinson said.
Said Councilam Herbert Toles, “James really helps us when it comes to our needs, [such as] fixing roads and stuff. In the county, he’s got connections that help us.”
Councilwoman Sherry Reaves also emphasized that Hill resides in Springville with his family, which, in her opinion, holds value.
Thomas then went on to express a few other concerns, such as possible issues with juggling the other cities Hill represents such as Moody, Ashville and Springville along with the St. Clair County Commission.
Historically, the city attorney is a mayoral hire that does not require a council vote. However, Thomas said he wanted to include the council in the decision. Legally, the mayor could continue to hire Waldrep if he wishes.
Thomas also presented a separate resolution to appoint a new parks and recreation director, Jeff Martin, while creating a new position for the current director, Ashley Hay, as the executive assistant to the mayor.
Many council members also spoke in favor of Hay and the work she has done over the years.
“I am opposed to this. I don’t think you take a quality person out of a position and put somebody else in,” said Vinson. “We have a good director; we have an outstanding director.”
Reaves said, “I agree (with) David (Vinson), this makes no sense. We have someone very qualified and has proved herself big time. I just don’t agree with this at all.”
Thomas went on the explain his reason for this decision
“I have already met with Ms. Hay and explained that I intend to be a parks and rec kind of mayor, promoting nature preserve, ecotourism, all of that good stuff,” Thomas said. “So, Hay is going to be up to her elbows in park and rec stuff, but I will be utilizing those very same skills to work as my assistant so I can delegate and accomplish more in that office.”
Some council members were not aware of the resolution that was going to be presented at the meeting, so it was tabled to the council’s next regular meeting Monday, Nov. 16, when a decision will be made.