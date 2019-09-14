PELL CITY – When newly appointed Superintendent Dr. James “Jimmy” Martin III, 52, heard the Pell City High School Marching Band of Gold was holding its 40th Anniversary Marching Band Festival this October, a flood of memories surfaced for the veteran educator.
“We marched in the Pell City Marching Band Festival,” Martin said. “It was either their first or second festival.”
At the time, Martin was a trumpet player with the Smiths Station High School marching band.
“It seems like yesterday,” he said. “That’s the first time I really spent any time in Pell City. I’ve always loved this place.”
Now 40 years later, Martin is running the show at the Pell City school system as the new superintendent. The Board of Education officially approved his three-year contract during its meeting Tuesday night.
During the application process -- Martin said he applied for twice -- he and his family visited Pell City. The vacant superintendent’s job was advertised twice for two to three months.
“I applied both times because I really wanted to be here,” he said. “I came up here about a half-dozen times. When I finally came up here for the interview, it really solidified everything I thought about Pell City.”
He said the community is great, and the people he talked to really care about the community where they live and the schools their children attend.
Martin completed his first week on the job Friday.
“It’s been a whirlwind, but I have enjoyed it,” Martin said. “I could not have asked for a more hospitable group of people. This has been the most welcoming group of people I’ve met since being in senior leadership.”
He said people have asked him if they could do anything for him or to let them know if he needs anything.
“You just don’t get that everywhere you go,” Martin said.
The new superintendent has had an opportunity to visit some of the schools this week.
“It’s exciting to see our teachers at work,” he said. “There are a lot of good things going on here.”
Martin said this week was a learning experience for him and for the people who are now just starting to get to know him.
“Pell City is very blessed,” he said. “They have a phenomenal staff here who pulls together, and a school board that is great.”
Martin said his focus is on students and making them successful.
“I am passionate about student learning,” Martin said. “That’s something that drives me every day.”
Martin and his wife, Kerrie, have two children, a daughter who is 15 and a 25-year-old son who lives in Charleston, South Carolina.
When Martin graduated from high school, he worked in a textile mill while attending college. He played the baritone in the Auburn University marching band and received a bachelor’s degree in music education. He also received his doctorate in education leadership there, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Troy University.
After graduating from college, Martin served as a band director for Lee County Schools in Alabama and for Fort Benning Dependent Schools in Georgia.
He served as a middle school principal in both the Thomasville City and Coosa County school systems in Alabama.
From 2007-10, Martin was an instructor at Troy University.
He served two years as a high school principal for Chattahoochee County Schools in Georgia before becoming the superintendent for that system in 2008.
After leaving the Chattahoochee County system in 2014, Martin served as the superintendent for the Harris County school system in Georgia for four years.
He worked as a school improvement specialist for the Chattahoochee Flint Regional Education Service Agency in Georgia before coming to Pell City.