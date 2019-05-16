PELL CITY -- Newly appointed Pell City Board of Education member James “Eldon” Hall talked Tuesday night during the panel’s final meeting before summer break about his tour of schools.
“When you are outside the system, you look at things differently,” Hall said.
Hall toured schools with Pell City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Barber.
“I was impressed by facilities, but more so by what was going on,” Hall said.
He said the facilities were well-kept and clean. He also said the schools were well-organized.
“I was just blow away from what I saw,” he said.
Hall filled the vacant District 5 seat last month after Jeff Jones resigned from the board. Hall was one of several people who applied for the job. He was selected by the school board and sworn into office at the April board meeting.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, the board also publicly congratulated Tabitha Surles, who was named the Coosa Valley Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She was also named the Pell City Kiwanis Teacher of the Year.
The board also congratulated Coosa Valley teacher Renee Santiago, who was named the Chick-fil-A Teacher of the Year.
In other matters, the board:
Accepted the retirement of Coosa Valley ARI reading coach teacher Victoria Strampe, Williams Intermediate sixth-grade math teacher Donna Hyche and Pell City High lunchroom worker Sylvia VanDeVeer;
Accepted the resignation of the following personnel: Walter M. Kennedy Elementary fourth-grade teacher Rebekah Morrison, Central Office special education teacher Kathleen Carleton, Coosa Valley second-grade teacher Sara Campbell, Pell City High health teacher and golf coach Paul Dubose, Coosa Valley fourth-grade teacher Maci Allison, Coosa Valley education teacher Janet Griebel, Iola Roberts Elementary custodian Ronald Cook and Walter M. Kennedy bookkeeper Emily Morgan;
Approved hiring Anna Adams as a Walter M. Kennedy kindergarten teacher, Dawn Cooper as a Pell City High math teacher and Shelby Raulston as a Walter M. Kennedy Elementary fourth-grade teacher;
Approved the following reassignments: Autumn Grizzard from a first- to second-grade teacher at Walter M. Kennedy; Alora Thomas from a Walter M. Kennedy kindergarten to first-grade teacher; Wesley Brooks from a Williams Intermediate fifth-grade English language arts teacher to math teacher; Amy Smart from a Williams Intermediate English language arts teacher to a fifth-sixth-grade history teacher; Elizabeth Benner from an itinerant special education teacher at Pell City High and Williams Intermediate to just a special education teacher at Pell City High; Brittany Gillison from an itinerant special education teacher at Coosa Valley and Walter M. Kennedy to a special education teacher at only Coosa Valley;
Approved the transfer of custodian Dwight Jimmerson from Williams Intermediate to system-wide custodian, and teacher assistant Cameron Isbell from Iola Roberts to Walter M. Kennedy;
Approved adding the following people to the substitute teacher/child nutrition program worker list: Kasey Gamble, Sheena Hawkins and Sandra Duke;
Approved a contract with Monica Haynes, Brandi Hathorn and Kimberly Barber as registered nurses at a rate of $25 per hour;
Approved a contract with registered nurse Dori Rich to close the current year and prepare for the upcoming school year for seven days at a rate of $261.22 per day;
Approved a contract with Angie Linn for 2019-20 choreography and cheer routine services for the Pell City High cheerleaders;
Approved a contract with Tammy Tucker as a paraprofessional for the extended school year at a rate of $15.59 per hour and to not exceed 58 hours from June 1-July 31l
Approved a contract with Cuddle Bugs and Company LLC for extended school year services at a cost of $100 per hour and not to exceed 24 hours from June 1-July 31;
Approved a contract with the LEAPS Academy for special education services at a rate of $250 per day, not to exceed 18 days for the period of June 1 – July 31;
Approved a contract with Pam Farley as a speech therapist for the extended school year at a rate of $35 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours;
Approved a contract with Connie Thomas as a psychometrist at a rate of $35 per hour not to exceed 60 hours from June 1 – July 31;
Approved a contract with Heather Slaughter and Elizabeth Benner as special education teachers at a rate of $35 per hour and to not exceed 20 hours from June 1 – July 31;
Approved a contract with Daniel Harris and Chasity Boyle as special education teachers at a rate of $35 per hour and to not exceed 58 hours from June 1 – July 31;
Approved a contract with Brittany Gillison as a special education teacher at a rate of $35 and to not exceed 68 hours from June 1 – July 31;
Approved a contract with Kellie Miller as a gifted teacher at a rate of $35 per hour and to not exceed 120 hours for the extended school year from June 1 – July 31;
Approved a leave-of-absence for Duran South Junior High math teacher Chad Smith;
Approved the second and final reading of two policies, Anaphylaxis Preparedness Program and the Alabama Safe at School Act (Diabetic Law);
Approved the first reading of the school system’s truancy policy;
Approved creating the new position of career technical education specialist at Pell City High; and
Approved the expulsion of two Pell City High students.