PELL CITY – People who run, bike and walk the 1.5-mile non-motorized trail in Pell City Lakeside Park had a big surprise this weekend, a new outdoor exercise station.
“The Parks and Recreation Department has just completed the installation of the new outdoor fitness equipment at Lakeside Park, which will be available to the public as of today,” City Manager Brian Muenger said Friday afternoon.
The new outdoor exercise station is along the walking trail, near the park entrance road.
The equipment includes a back extension apparatus, pushup stand, situp board, uneven bars and a waist stretcher.
Parks and Recreation Director Harold “Bubba” Edge said outdoor exercise stations along walking and hiking trails are becoming popular in parks.
The outdoor exercise station affords another facet of outdoor workouts for people who regularly use the non-motorized trail in Lakeside Park.
Edge said workers begin installing exercise equipment Monday and finished Wednesday. However, they had to wait before opening the area, so that the concrete pads used to permanently mount the equipment along the trail could completely dry.
“We’ve already had people wanting to use it,” Edge said Friday morning.
Although the city provided the materials necessary for installation, as well as labor, the equipment was purchased through a grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council.
“This is something that the city has had numerous requests for over the years, and I would like to thank the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation & Development Council for making this improvement possible,” Muenger said. “Lakeside Park has several thousand visitors each week, and this fitness equipment will help to better serve these individuals as they enjoy our great park.”
The new equipment cost $4,327, which was paid for in its entirety through the RC&D grant.
The St. Clair County Conservation District is a member of the Coosa Valley RC&D and assisted with securing the grant for Pell City.
“On behalf of the St. Clair County Conservation District, we are pleased that we could be a small part of a much-needed grant to help the city of Pell City and its citizens,” said Charity Mitcham, the St. Clair County Conservation District administrative coordinator.
The Coosa Valley RC&D is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization, composed of 11 counties in east central Alabama, including Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Etowah, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa.
The vision of the organization is to provide local leadership required for developing and carrying out a plan for orderly conservation, improvement, development and wise use of natural resources, thereby improving economic opportunities for all those entities within the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Project Area.