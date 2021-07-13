New Moody gym encourages people to be more active this summer

MOODY — GRIT Barbell in Moody is looking to motivate its community to be more active this summer.
The gym opened June 1 and is owned by six friends — three couples, who have worked out together for eight years. The list includes Chad and Sara Crowe, Scott and Kristen Gable, and Nathan and Jessica Landmon, all of whom reside in Moody.
Co-owner Sara Crowe said after working out together for years, the six friends decided they wanted to take a chance and open a place of their own.
“We were all previously at other gyms over the years in Trussville, Irondale and even Moody," she said. "This spring, an opportunity arose that gave us the chance to open our own gym and create a place that encompassed a little part of each of us."
For the summer months, the owners have implemented speciality classes to encourage its members and people in the community to be more active, including teens during the months of summer vacation.
“We offer both male and female teen classes for student athletes as well as students who simply want to stay active over the summer when it is so easy to become a couch potato,” Crowe said.
GRIT also offers a women’s only summer class called GRIT 101. According to Crowe, it is a class where women of all ages and fitness levels can come and feel “less intimidated” by smaller class sizes with a female-only coaching staff.
“Each of these classes have received incredible support so far this summer,” Crowe said.
The co-owner emphasized that the overall goal at GRIT is to provide a place where people can come to not only complete a workout, but also a place where they can get both instruction and support to achieve whatever fitness goals they may have.
“Regardless of the motive, each member is tied together by a common thread, to get better,” she said. “Each day you will find a warm-up, workout and either skill or strength work to be completed in an hour.”
Crowe added that GRIT wants to make an active lifestyle as attainable as possible for their community and ensures that each person is not, “just another member.”
“Our smaller classes allow for consistent individual guidance and feedback to give you a personal training experience in a group class. If you have limitations, we will work with you to scale the workout to your abilities,” she said.
GRIT Barbell is located at 3194 Moody Parkway. Those interested can visit the company’s website at grit6.godaddysites.com.