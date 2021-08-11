New county COVID-19 guidelines to be consistent with CDC and ADPH

ASHVILLE — As COVID-19 cases have spiked in the state, the St. Clair County Commission unanimously approved guidelines consistent with those set by the Center for Disease Control and Alabama Department of Public Health.
During the commission’s regular meeting on Tuesday, EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski was authorized to amend the county’s COVID protocols to be consistent with that of the CDC as it relates to county employees.
Kurzejeski said that the CDC calls for individuals to abide by their local health agency, which is the Alabama Department of Public Health for local citizens.
The most recent guidelines put out by the ADPH say that those who are fully vaccinated or have had COVID-19 within the last three months:
—Do not need to quarantine after having contact with someone who has COVID, but need to instead self-monitor for three days in case symptoms develop;
—Need to get tested if experiencing COVID symptoms. If the test is positive, that individual must quarantine for 10 days and 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medicines while other symptoms are improving;
—And, those who not are vaccinated will still need to adhere to the 14-day quarantine if exposed within six-feet for more than 15-minutes to someone with COVID.
As there is no mask mandate in place, it is still only recommended that all individuals wear masks, especially for those in very high risk areas such as St. Clair County.
County Attorney James Hill said that while a similar resolution was approved in 2020, new scenarios such as the vaccine and new variants of the virus called for an updated resolution to be put in place
“(The guidelines) are coming back out and they are evolving,” Hill said “Now that we have vaccination concepts, they are even more complicated in some ways than they were a year ago.”
He added, “We are going to follow the recommendations of the experts in this field to give us the guidance necessary to stay as safe as we possibly can.”
In other matters, the commission:
—Renewed an ambulance contract with Regional Paramedical Service;
—Approved a contract with Scott Johnson Construction to replace pipes on Shore Drive at a cost of $49,000;
—Approved an agreement with ALDOT for a bridge replacement on Washington Valley Road at a cost right uner $429,000;
—Agreed to post a vacant road worker I position;
—Authorized Chairman Paul Manning and County Administrator Tina Morgan to make all necessary recordings and filings as it relates to the reporting for the fiscal recovery fund project;
—Approved a new county commission receptionist clerk for one year;
—Awarded an inmate phone system bid to Global Tel Link;
—Approved a transfer of a 2014 Ford Explorer to the St. Clair County Airport Authority;
—Declared a Dodge Charger with the sheriff’s office as surplus and to be sold on govdeals.com
—Approved a civil bid package in the amount of $35,000 to add gravel for paving the parking lot at the new Pell City jail;
—Approved a contract with Jared Building Company for the E-911 building renovation;
—Approved the purchase a sanitization product from Air Purus for clean the jail and all county buildings for COVID; this will be paid with American Rescue Funds;
—Renewed a maintenance agreement with AutoClear for the metal detectors and x-ray machins at the Pell City and Ashville Courthouses at a cost of $1,500;
—Authorized the chairman to execute and submit the revised public transportation grant funds application and all related documents in connection with the grant program;
—And, reappointed Commissioner Tommy Bowers to the Coosa Valley Water Supply District.