Hargray Communications announced Monday it has closed the acquisition of USA Communications, according to a press release.
The move will mean a new cable TV provider for several local communities, including Pell City, Lincoln, Riverside, Moody, Margaret and Odenville, and St. Clair and Talladega counties. A Hargray official said recently the company plans to retain USA Communications’ local employees.
“On behalf of our more than 600 Hargray colleagues, we are pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of USA Communications’ Alabama assets and the resulting expansion of our already growing presence in the southeastern United States,” said David Armistead, senior vice president for Hargray Communications, in the release. “Our purpose is to fuel the growth of Southeastern communities like those surrounding Logan Martin Lake by providing the fastest broadband speed and superior local service that you cannot get from other providers.”
During the coming months, Hargray will dedicate additional financial resources to grow USA Communications’ network to provide next-generation products and services to its customers, including the fastest Internet in the area, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, clear digital television with expanded viewing options and phone services, company officials said.
“Hargray’s approach is to fully engage in the communities it serves, and we look forward to the opportunity to join, serve and engage local residents and businesses of this beautiful region,” said Gwynne Lastinger, Hargray’s vice president of sales and operations, in the release. “We will deliver the same high-quality suite of residential and commercial services that we are known for in South Carolina and Georgia, with personalized, local customer care.”
Company officials said that Hargray will integrate the network and billing systems during the next few months with the goal of minimally impacting customers while making the changes necessary to significantly enhance the customer service experience.
Until the transition is complete, existing USA Communications customers will continue to receive the same services and should continue to pay their bills as in the past.
Hargray was founded in 1949 and is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in southeastern United States.