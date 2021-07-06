New 4-H agent Alayna Jackson eager ‘to make the best better’

Please join us in welcoming Alayna Jackson to our 4-H team! Alayna stepped into her new role June 30 as the extension 4-H foundation agent, serving our county exclusively. She is eager to begin her career in St. Clair County and follow the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better!” The Alabama 4-H Foundation provides funding for this position, and we are very thankful for their support.
Alayna comes to us from the Louisiana State University LSU AgCenter, where she served as a 4-H agent in northeast Louisiana for the past three years. In this role, she worked directly with the youth livestock exhibitors, shooting sports program, healthy living club, garden club and junior leadership club. Her favorite activities included teaching financial literacy in their local schools, preparing youth for Citizenship Washington Focus in Washington D.C., and of course, summer camp!
Raised in Alabaster, her family later moved to Hoover when she started high school. Alayna graduated from Spain Park High School before attending Mississippi State University. A Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science and Master of Science in Agriculture and Extension Education with a minor in Human Sciences provided a sound foundation for youth work. During her employment with LSU, she earned a specialization in program development and evaluation.
Before starting her career in extension, Alayna worked with a variety of youth development programs. Her passion for helping young people succeed began as a counselor at Camp Winnataska in Pell City.
While in college, she spent her summers back in the Birmingham area working in summer day camp programs for Greystone YMCA and Hoover Parks and Recreation. In addition, she interned with the National 4-H Council at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland just minutes outside of Washington, D.C.
Alayna currently lives in Pell City with her husband, Will Jackson. Will recently accepted a position with the Pell City School System as an eighth-grade history teacher at Duran North and assistant varsity football coach at Pell City High School.
One interesting tie to our office is that her husband’s grandfather, Mr. W.D. Jackson, served as County Agent in St. Clair County from 1946-1981 and was a highly respected public servant. He graduated from Auburn University, then known as Alabama Polytechnic Institute (API) in 1942. He was often referred to as “Mr. Auburn” by many across the county for his close professional involvement with Auburn University, a deep devotion to his alma mater, and a love for its athletic teams.
Upon his arrival in St. Clair County in 1946, he worked with the boys’ 4-H program until the mid-1950, when he transitioned to agriculture and livestock programs. This was a natural progression as he had grown up on a dairy farm in Lineville, Alabama, in the 1920s and 30s. In addition, her husband’s grandmother, Betty J. Jackson, came to St. Clair County in 1950 as a Home Demonstration Agent and worked with the girls’ 4-H program.
Alayna is very excited about the opportunity to join the St. Clair County Extension team. “4-H is such a unique experience where youth can explore their interests through a variety of hands-on learning opportunities and develop skills that will prepare them to be successful adults who positively contribute to their communities," she said. "I truly believe in my role as a public servant, and I want the youth and families of St. Clair County to know this is their program."
“I welcome and encourage youth and their families to reach out to me and tell me what you need or want in a youth development program," Alayna said. "Let me know how you would want your children to get involved or how you would like to be involved as a volunteer, because 4-H is a place for everyone! Whatever your interests are, we can easily find a 4-H project or program to further your knowledge and provide you with experiences to enhance your skills.”
If you would like to contact Alayna, please call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416. Welcome, Alayna!