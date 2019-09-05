Hello everyone. I hope this finds you well. I hope that everyone had a wonderful Labor Day. Mine was spent at the lake, with family, counting blessings, not calories and numerous attempts by me to swim across the lake. One day I will do it! Hard to believe summer is coming to an end. It’s time for football and pumpkin everything, right?
I’d like to talk about a subject that really bothers me, and that is bullying. The other day, my daughter and I were looking at a particular Facebook post where the target was a single and pregnant mom of three, all by different men. My blood boiled as I read the comments, and some were moms themselves saying the cruelest things about this person.
Now I don’t even know this girl, but my heart absolutely broke for her and it was really hard for me not to put in my two cents worth. I just reminded myself that hurt people hurt others, and I promise … it just makes you look bad.
Facebook is public and once you say things, you might delete, but someone, somewhere has screenshots. People hide behind their phones and they say the meanest things and pass judgement when they aren’t perfect themselves.
I have sinned and made mistakes. I was 17, not married and pregnant! Yep. Sure was. You know what? I took care of my responsibility until he passed away. Parents, remember your kids are watching and reading what you are posting, and guess what? They want to be just like you. Lastly, I would like to wish my dad a happy birthday that was Sept 3. Thank you for driving to Odenville just to air my lawnmower tires up. I love you.
Till we meet again, blessings to each of you.