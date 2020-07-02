National Cement in Ragland agrees to $148K fine from ADEM

RAGLAND -- The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has proposed a $148,000 fine against the National Cement Plant in Ragland.
The proposed fine comes after the plant exceeded maximum mercury emissions for 123 days during a period between May 2, 2019, and Feb. 11, 2020, according to the proposed consent order issued by ADEM.
National Cement of Alabama President Spencer Weitman said the plant did exceed limits during that period. Weitman said levels of mercury in the coal and other raw materials used at the plant were higher than usual leading to increased emissions.
He said some changes in process had also increased emissions. He said once the plant discovered the issue, National Cement took steps to do what it needed to fix it.
“Immediately, we reported all of this to ADEM and started working on it,” Weitman said. He added the issue took several months to fix.
Weitman said the company has spent $400,000 to fix the issue, including buying a new carbon injection system to absorb some of the mercury. In the consent order, the company also contends it has made several other upgrades and changes to procedure to help fix the issue.
In the consent order, ADEM noted the emissions amounted to a serious violation, but that “the Department is not aware of any irreparable harm to the environment resulting from these violations.”
Both parties also said in the consent order that National Cement had not economically benefited from the emissions violations.
ADEM had also originally proposed an additional fine associated with National Cement not complying with a records request, but this fine has been waived due to the records ultimately being found and produced.
Weitman said the company is now back in full compliance with its permits, and it has agreed to the fine.
He noted the company has a long history of working with ADEM, and both sides note the company does not have a history of violations prior to this one.
National Cement has operated in Ragland since 1910.
The company broke ground on a new $250 million kiln facility in January. The new facility will save 132 jobs at the plant and allow the facility to remain open for at least the next 50 years.
During the groundbreaking, state Rep. B. Craig Lipscomb, R-Gadsden, said National Cement is vital to the Ragland community.
“It means a great deal to the people who live here,” he said.
Officials said construction of the new kiln facility will take two years to complete.
Weitman said Thursday that the company remains committed to helping build up the local community
“St. Clair County has always been good to us,” Weitman said, adding he is committed to returning the favor.
Former St. Clair Times Editor David Atchison contributed to this story.