Myers and Whiddon awarded ‘Best in Show’ for 2022 County Art Contest

St. Clair County Schools recently recognized its “Best in Show” winners for the 2022 Superintendent’s Art Exhibit.
Izzy Myers from Moody High School was given the honor for the 7-12 grade division with her photograph “Dew on the Dandelion.” Mariah Widdon from Moody Middle School was also given first place for the K-6 division for her photograph titled “The Rose of God.”
The exhibition consisted of two categories the students could choose to compete in: Category I, consisting of two-dimensional art, and Category II, consisting of photography or computer generated art. More than 140 artworks were submitted.
Art teachers worked with schools that do not have a full-time visual art teacher to encourage participation from all schools. At the county level, a panel of judges selected winners for each grade level and category.
In total, 20 students have advanced to compete at the State Superintendent’s Art Exhibit: 10 from grades kindergarten through sixth grades and 10 students from grades seventh through 12th grades.
The art pieces from these 20 students have since been submitted and St. Clair County Schools are expected to receive results by Jan. 31.
An awards ceremony and reception will be held for students and visual arts instructors of the winning entries for both Secondary and Elementary on March 9 at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery.