CHILDERSBURG -- Now that Thanksgiving and Black Friday are passed, the Christmas season is officially upon us, and numerous municipalities in east central Alabama will be celebrating with parades.
The 2019 Childersburg Christmas parade will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Making Christmas Memories.”
Deadline to enter is Tuesday, Dec. 3. The entry fee is $20, and with more than one entry per group the fee is $30.
The parade will line up and begin at the R.S. Limbaugh Community Center and wrap around the old high school football field. Line-up begins at 4 p.m.
According to the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the parade, professional floats have all been accounted for, and lots of bands have been contacted to march and play.
The Chamber is still seeking amateur floats, cars, trucks, horse riders and plenty more.
Plaques will be awarded for first, second and third place among amateur floats. These floats will be judged on originality, interpretation of parade theme, quality of workmanship and overall visual effect.
In the interest of safety, the Childersburg Police Department has requested that no candy be thrown or passed out during the parade.
Also, adequate supervision should be on every float or vehicle carrying children.
For more information, call 256-378-5482 or send an email to the Chamber at greatercoosavalleychamber@gmail.com.
TALLADEGA
In Talladega, the parade will be Monday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “An Old Fashioned Christmas.”
Sponsored by the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Talladega’s parade will be led by the world famous Talladega College Marching Tornadoes, and Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins will be the grand marshal.
The line-up will begin at Battle and Haynes streets, in the Walmart shopping center parking lot. The parade will proceed down Battle Street, around The Square and end at Spring Street.
Prizes will be handed out for the best floats, with the Float of the Year getting $400, the Parade Committee favorite getting $300 and $250 for the People’s Choice.
As in the past few years, Talladega’s Christmas parade is something of a lead in to Christmas on the Square, Dec. 6-8.
Christmas on the Square will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and run that night until 9. Events Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
LINCOLN
In the meantime, just up Alabama 77, the city of Lincoln will hold its 11th annual Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 5, followed by a Christmas tree lighting in Randolph Park in Oldtown Lincoln.
The parade will roll at 6:30 p.m., with Marsha Martin as grand marshal.
A 1968 graduate of Lincoln High School, Martin is choir director for Lincoln United Methodist Church, chairperson for Unite Lincoln and director of the Lincoln Food Pantry, where she has volunteered for years.
The parade will begin on Magnolia Street near the Lincoln Veterinary Office and end on Magnolia Street at Randolph Park. Line-up for the parade will begin at 4 p.m.
All those participating in the parade must complete an entry form and return it to Lincoln Parks and Recreation by 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
For more information, call 205-763-1006.
PELL CITY
Across Logan Martin Lake, the annual Greater Pell City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be Dec. 12, starting at 7 p.m., with the theme “A Magical Christmas.”
Pell City residents, businesses and civic and community organizations are encouraged to participate by entering floats and vehicles or by walking or dancing in the parade. The registration and application deadline is Dec. 5.
Chamber members can register by visiting business.pellcitychamber.com/events and clicking the “Register” button on the Pell City Christmas parade listing. Non-members should request an entry form by emailing info@pellcitychamber.com or calling 205-338-3377 and return it with a $25 fee to 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway, Suite 105, Pell City, AL 35128.
The Pell City Parks & Recreation Department’s annual “Lights in the Park” display will open Saturday in Lakeside Park, and it will be bigger and better than ever.
Thanks to the determination and some extra effort by the city’s Maintenance Department, organizers were able to open up 12 additional spots throughout the park for a total of 55 displays. The display will be lit for the first time this season at dark on Saturday and will go dark at 9 p.m. That schedule will be maintained through Dec. 31. There is no admission to drive through the display.
SYLACAUGA
Back in Talladega County, beloved community journalist Denise Sinclair has been named grand marshal for the 41st annual Sylacauga Christmas parade slated for Thursday, Dec. 5, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Sylacauga.
The parade is sponsored each year by the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
The parade will begin at Sylacauga High School (at the corner of North Broadway Avenue and Sixth Street) and will end at the back parking lot of the high school. The parade will turn right at North Broadway onto West Ft. Williams and turn right again onto Norton Avenue.
Candy or other items may not be thrown or handed out to the crowd. In addition, the Police Department will be enforcing child safety seat laws for anyone riding in a car. Small children will not be allowed to ride on top of cars. No one will be allowed to ride on the hood of a vehicle.
Walkers must be 6 years old or older.
All participating units must have Christmas decorations -- no exceptions. Do not use a Santa on your float. The official “Santa” will appear at the end of the parade.
Five awards will be presented — first place, Outstanding Theme Award; second place, President’s Award; third place, Grand Marshal’s Award; fourth place, Chairman’s Award; fifth place, Bleacher and Shirley Johnson “Spirit of Christmas Award.”
All awards will be presented the week following the parade at the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce.
For questions or more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 256-249-0308.
