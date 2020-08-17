Municipal election day in Moody will feature single race (with photos)

MOODY -- Municipal election day in Moody will feature a single race, with Lynn Taylor and Jeff Green facing off for the Place 2 seat on the City Council.
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Taylor’s hometown is Moody. He graduated from St. Clair County High School and owns Rep for America Real Estate.
Taylor and his wife, Denice, have been married 42 years. Together, they have three daughters, Alicia, Chelsea and Rachael, along with four grandchildren.
Taylor has also been on the Planning Commission for 14 years, Adjustment Board for two years and City Council for the last 12 years.
Green is from Moody and graduated from Moody High School. He is married with two daughters, Addison and Anna Kate.
Green works in St. Clair County in K-12 education with technology, specializing in cyber security. He previously served on the council from 2012-16 .