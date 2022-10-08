Munford's Dakota Frank wins Springville Cross Country Invitational

Springville - Munford’s Dakota Frank won the Springville Cross Country Invitational held at Homestead Hollow Saturday morning.
“There were some fast people here,” Frank said after clocking 16 minutes, 16 seconds for the 5K race.
Frank likes to run out front, but the start was so fast, it took a while to get there.
“I try to start out in the front of the pack,” Frank said. “I knew I needed to get out front. Usually when I get stuck in the pack, I can’t set my pace.”
The high school junior said he did not take the lead until about one and a quarter miles into the race.
Ashville’s Joe Stevens was initially leading the pack.
“Joe was leading but slacked up, and me and David (Robles) moved up,” he said.
Robles, a senior at Springville, stayed with Stevens, but followed Frank as he began to move away.
“I went out way too fast,” Robles said. “But I knew I had to stay with the fastest runner.”
Robles said he was glad to hang onto finish second place after such a fast start. He crossed the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 32 seconds.
‘I wanted to beat at least one of the two (Frank and Stevens),” he said.
Stevens, who finished third with a time of 16 minutes, 47 seconds, said he likes running the hills, and the course was too flat for his liking.
He said once the adrenalin kicked off, he was able to settle into his pace.
He did like the water crossing on the course.
“I did enjoy the water part,” Stevens said. “It helped break up the course. It’s the first time I ran a race with that (a water crossing).”
Frank said he liked the water crossing, too.
“I enjoyed the creek crossing,” he said. “It splashed things up a little.”
Last year, runners ran across the bridges, but bypassed the bridges and made the wet crossing this year.
“I like the course a lot better with the creek crossing,” said Frank, who has so far won four or five races this season.
In other Top 10 performances, Springville’s Elliot Denard placed fifth.
Overall, the Springville boys finished second place as a team with 42 points. Fort Payne edged Springville out for first place with 37 points. The Ashville Bulldogs finished third with 62 points. Other teams to participate in the invitational included Alexandria, Leeds and Shades Valley High Schools.
Fort Payne also won the girls’ division, with both team and individual honors.
Fort Payne’s Anahi Barboza crossed the finish line with a time of 18 minutes, 54 seconds to capture the individual girls’ championship.
Springville runners Carmen Master and Avery Daniels finished third and fourth, respectively, carrying the Springville girls to a second place team finish. Carmen finished the course in 19 minutes, 38 seconds, and Daniels placed fourth with a time of 19 minutes, 54 seconds.
Both girls apparently have trouble keeping their shoes on though.
Two weeks ago, one of Daniels’ shoes came off her foot. Saturday, one of Master’s shoes came untied and slipped off her heel.
“I’m happy considering my shoe fell off my foot,” Master said. “I had to tap it back on at the heel to get it back on.”
The two girls help push each other during races, and usually place close to each other, when they can keep their shoes on.
“We are very unlucky with our shoes coming off,” Daniels said. “A few weeks ago, I ran the last mile without one shoe.”
Ashville’s Taylor Knight led the Bulldogs to a fourth place finish in team scoring. Individually, Knight finished in sixth place.
Seventy-two runners competed in the boys’ varsity race, while 62 runners competed in the varsity girls’ race.