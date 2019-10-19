MUNFORD — As the clock wound down on a 48-0 trouncing of St. Clair County on Friday at Munford High School Stadium, the public address made a simple announcement: Sylacauga was trailing Central Clay County 28-0.
The message conveyed to the fans and players in Munford red was simple: Win next week, and the Class 5A playoffs await.
“Playoffs start Monday,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “That’s our mentality.”
Easley’s Lions held up their end of the bargain with two sudden changes at the end of the first half against the winless Saints.
After struggling on offense for much of the first two quarters, Munford (5-4, 4-3) got a shot in the arm in the form of a turnover and a special teams play.
The first came from senior Justin Sistrunk, who stripped St. Clair County sophomore Joshua Struggs of the football, then recovered the loose pigskin at the Saints’ 5-yard line. Sistrunk then lined up at tailback and scored both a touchdown and PAT on consecutive snaps.
On the Saints’ next series, junior Peyton Gaither stormed through the line on fourth down to block a punt; the ball found the hands of senior Rodricous Dorman, who scooped it up and ran it into the end zone with 30 seconds remaining in the half.
By the time the bands took the field for halftime, Munford led 30-0.
“You would hope your kids would play like that every play, but at the end of the day, momentum’s crazy,” Easley said. “When you’ve got it, it’s a really good thing.”
While its offense struggled, Munford’s defense stifled the Saints (0-8, 0-6), holding them under 100 yards of total offense for the game. The Saints’ only incursion into Lion territory came after a first-quarter interception, and that possession ended in a missed field goal.
The Lions tacked on two more rushing touchdowns from Sistrunk and senior Avontae Heard in the second half.
Three to know
-- Munford’s LJ Flynt provided the offensive spark for the Lions in the first half with two receiving touchdowns. Flynt finished with 86 yards receiving.
-- Lion quarterback Jay Tuck finished with eight completions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
-- St. Clair County’s Peyton Stanford intercepted Tuck in the first half, setting the Saints up at the Lion 24.
Who said
-- Easley: “I’m just happy for our kids. Happy for my seniors and my kids in general.”
-- St. Clair County head coach Brooks Dampeer: “Our kids play hard, and I’m proud of the way they play. They don’t give up.”
Up next
-- Munford travels to county foe Sylacauga with a playoff spot on the line.
-- St. Clair County will visit county rival Springville next Friday night.