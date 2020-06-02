Multiple agencies respond to scene after Moody police officer shot late Tuesday

MOODY -- Law enforcement agencies from St. Clair, Jefferson and Talladega counties responded late Tuesday to the shooting of a Moody police officer at the Super 8 Motel on Moody Parkway.
Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore said Moody police had called “00,” requesting backup from every agency in the area.
In addition to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, police from Lincoln, Talladega, Pell City and Leeds also responded, along with sheriff’s deputies from Jefferson and St. Clair counties. Local media were also reporting the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was on the scene.
The officer was airlifted to UAB Hospital by Life Saver Helicopter, according to at least one news report. Information on the officer’s condition was unavailable at 11 p.m.
Kilogre said he believed two suspects were in custody, and a third was barricaded inside the motel. Further details were not available.
Efforts to reach St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray and Pell City police Chief Paul Irwin were not successful.
-- Staff writer Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.