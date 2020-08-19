Mother, son host grand opening for The Croaking Frog Coffee Shop and Fine Collectables (with photos)

PELL CITY -- Shirley Catlin and her son, Jerry McCarty, held the grand opening for their business, The Croaking Frog Coffee Shop and Fine Collectables, on Monday, Aug. 17, following their soft opening June 15.
All of the food sold at the Croaking Frog is made from scratch by Catlin and her employees.
Some of the items on the menu include breakfast casserole, different sliders, soups and muffins.
The Croaking Frog also serves locally roasted coffee from Canoe Creek Coffee in Ashville.
After retiring as an accountant, Catlin wasn’t quite ready to stop working altogether, she said. So, she took her idea of opening up an antique mall and put her own personal twist on it.
“You’ve got to stay busy to stay alive,” said Catlin.
Those who want to stop by can also shop her array of fine collectables, most of which came from her mother, who was part of the inspiration for opening her shop to begin with.
The idea came to fruition when Catlin found herself with many of her own collectables, along with all of the collectables her mother and (her) son’s other grandmother purchased throughout the years.
Catlin said she felt this was a great way to pass along the antiques she inherited without leaving it all to her son to have to eventually take care of.
“I had a lot of collectables and stuff I needed to get rid of, but then my mom passed away and she was a hoarder, but good stuff, not just junk,” said Catlin. “I decided that I didn’t want to leave that for my son (to have to take care of).”
Catlin plans to continue adding to her inventory through others’ fine collectables from yard sales and estate sales. However, Catlin said she has about four storage units full of antiques she has collected over the years that will eventually be put up for sale in her shop.
The Croaking Frog is at 1917 Cogswell Ave., Suite 5, in Pell City and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.