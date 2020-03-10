Mother Nature throws a curve ball

Mother Nature appears to be throwing a curve ball to area baseball teams, putting a rainy damper on local high school baseball and softball action.
“It can be frustrating,” said St. Clair County High School Baseball Coach Steven Nuss.
Local teams were forced to cancel last week’s day games because of multi-day downpours that rolled across St. Clair County, and more rain was expected this week, making it difficult for teams to get in a groove at bat or on the baseball diamond.
As Nuss explains, you play some weekend games, identify problem areas to iron out on the practice field the following week, and here comes the monsoon, rain, rain and more rain.
“When you get 7 inches of rain, it’s hard to get things fixed,” Nuss said. “You can practice inside, but you can’t get a ton of stuff done inside a gymnasium.”
It’s been a sluggish 3-8 start for St. Clair County, but the Fighting Saints picked up a win after the sky cleared last week.
Nuss said his team defeated Locust Fork Friday 10-2, before losing both games Saturday during a doubleheader.
On Saturday, the Fighting Saints fell to John Carroll 10-7, and to Calera 15-5.
Nuss said St. Clair County will head into Class 5A, Area 10 action next week. St. Clair County, Moody, Center Point and Springville are in the Class 5A, Area 10 title hunt.
SPRINGVILLE
After the rain had cleared, the Springville Tigers were able to pick up three straight wins last weekend, defeating Southside of Gadsden 6-3, Pell City 5-2 and Etowah 8-1.
SPRINGVILLE 6, SOUTHSIDE 3
On Friday, Springville went to Southside and won a marathon game 6-3 in 13 innings. Braden Hughes was credited with the win, pitching scoreless 10th, 11th and 12th innings, while Trey Windle picked up the save, finishing the 13th inning.
All of this was possible due to the masterful 9 innings pitched by Owen Prickett.
Prickett allowed only 4 hits and struck out 7 batters.
Springville opened the game with 2 runs in the first, but Southside answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a 3-2 lead with an unearned run in the second inning.
The Panthers would go scoreless in the next 11 innings.
Springville knotted the game 3-3 in the fifth inning.
In the 13th and final inning, Springville picked up three runs for the final 6-3 score.
In that inning, Austin Sharit led off with a single, followed by a single from Prickett. Jake Ballard bunted, but Sharit was tagged out at third.
Windle came to the plate after a passed ball was able to hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Prickett to score for the go ahead run (4-3).
Parker Wells followed with a single, and Hunter Howard doubled to finish the scoring. Wells finished with 3 singles, Howard a single and double, and Hughes collected 2 doubles to lead the 12-hit attack.
SPRINGVILLE 5, PELL CITY 2
Springville traveled to Etowah on Saturday to play Pell City and Etowah, defeating the Panthers 5-2 in its opening game.
In the first game against Pell City, Trey Windle pitched a complete game, allowing only 1 earned run while striking out 6 batters and walking 1 batter.
The Tigers opened the game with 2 runs in the first on 2 walks and 2 errors, along with a sacrifice fly from Josh Hunnicutt.
The score remained 2-0 until Pell City pushed across an unearned run in the sixth inning. Springville extended the lead in the seventh inning by scoring 3 more runs. With 1 out, Prickett singled, followed by Hughes reaching base on an error and Jake Goolsby advanced to first on a walk. Hunnicutt then hit a single to score Prickett. Howard hit a hard ground ball that was misplayed by the 2nd baseman, which scored Hughes and Goolsby.
SPRINGVILLE 8, ETOWAH 1
For the third win in a row, Springville opened the first inning against Etowah with multiple runs.
Prickett singled, which was followed with a walk by Hughes.
Goolsby delivered the big blow in the opening inning with a 3-run blast to right center.
Etowah was able to load the bases in the first with no outs but the Blue Devils only came away with one run.That is the only run Springville pitcher Jordan Nichols would give up.
Nichols threw 7 innings, allowing 5 hits and striking out 7 batters.
The Tigers pushed another run across in the second inning, but the next big blow came in the third inning as Goolsby connected on another blast to right center, scoring 2 more runs. Springville got another run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Asa Morrison to close out the scoring.