PELL CITY – The 17th annual St. Clair County Water Festival was Tuesday, March 19, in Pell City, with events taking place at First Baptist Church and the First United Methodist Church.
Charity Mitcham, district administrative coordinator for the St. Clair County Soil and Water Conservation District, said if it were not for the two churches, she would not have the facilities to put on the festival.
“There were over 1,100 fourth-grade students from across St. Clair County who participated in the event,” Mitcham said.
Fourth-grader Colin St. John from Iola Roberts Elementary School was the winner for creating the logo for the T-shirts all fourth-graders wore the day of the festival.
Mitcham said more than 100 high school students and local volunteers teamed up for an exciting and interactive day of learning. Mitcham said most of the festival volunteers are high school students who participated in the water festival when they were in the fourth grade.
“The students participated in three hands-on learning activities,” Mitcham said. “They focused on the difference between groundwater and surface water, the importance of water to all life, the water cycle, the interdependence of plants, trees, wildlife, soil and water, and the effect of human actions on water.
“At the end of the day, the participants attended the Fishin' Magicians water conservation-themed magic show put on by Steve Craig and Amy Short.”
Mitcham said it’s important for area students to participate in the festival because they need to learn the importance of healthy, clean water. The festival is open to fourth-grade students in the St. Clair County and Pell City school systems, as well as students in private schools.
“I appreciate all the local sponsors of the St. Clair County Water Festival that help with funding and support,” Mitcham said. “The St. Clair County Conservation District was able to supply water conservation education materials to all of the fourth-grade students.
“After the students have participated in the water festival, they have the knowledge of why it is important to take care of our natural resources.”
Contact Gary Hanner at ghanner@thestclairtimes.com.