PELL CITY -- A Cropwell couple was arrested in connection with the alleged arson of a building in Riverside.
The arrests came just days after a former Pell City teacher was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury on charges in the same case.
District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Monday that Ricky Mitchell, 51, and Angela Mitchell, 46, husband and wife, turned themselves in to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and were released shortly after on separate $25,000 bonds.
He said the couple was indicted by a St. Clair County jury on charges of insurance fraud, second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
Last week, authorities arrested former Pell City teacher Heather Rich Whitten, 45, of Riverside, after she was indicted by a St. Clair County grand jury on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit arson. She was released from the St. Clair County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Harmon said the three people were indicted for the alleged arson of a building at 11012 U.S. 78, Riverside.
Whitten has criminal history
Whitten pleaded guilty to the second-degree rape of a juvenile boy in 2012.
Whitten was initially charged with second-degree rape, sodomy and enticing a child for immoral purposes, but under a plea agreement with the state, two of the charges were dropped, and she pleaded guilty to the second-degree rape charge.
At the time of her arrest, Whitten was a fifth-grade reading and language arts teacher at Williams Intermediate School in the Pell City school system. Prior to teaching at Williams, Whitten taught fourth grade at Eden Elementary for three years.
Her defense attorney in the rape case said the charges against Whitten in 2012 had nothing to do with the Pell City school system or with the school she was employed by at the time of her arrest.