More family time with COVID19 outbreak

Your mama is so dumb, she went to the dentist to get a bluetooth.
Hahahahaha.
Actually, what I want to say is Dear Corona Virus, thank you.
For the first time in quite some time, I spent time with my parents, without being in a hurry to leave.
I have been walking at the park with my oldest daughter, because my gym is closed.
Matt and I sat at Pell City Lakeside Park, ate while the sun went down. Caitlyn and Zoey, my daughters, sat on the pier and played a card game called Spot it.
It is so fun.
On Sunday, we sat on the couch and watched “The Gathering Place” online, because the church is closed.
This was all done while practicing our Social Distancing.
I listened to this podcast by Steven Furtick, the preacher, and when he first went to seminary the letters NM/NM were written on the board. That, he said, stands for No Mess, No Message.
So while it's horrible graduations, weddings, funerals have been cancelled, and schools, and small businesses were forced to close, I do know that out of this mess there will be a message, because God promises us, "This too shall pass.”
Love and hugs (from a distance).