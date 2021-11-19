Moody's Skylar Black signs with Bevill State softball team

Moody High School senior Skylar Black will be playing softball at the collegiate level as she recently signed a scholarship to play for Bevill State Community College.
Black, the 17-year-old daughter of Stephanie Brasher and Chris Black, first committed to Marion Military Institute to play softball.
“But, I got a better offer from Bevill, so I decided with my family that it was the better decision,” Black said.
Black is a utility player and mostly plays center field and middle infield. In 62 games at Moody, Black has a slugging percentage of .455.
In the classroom, she maintains a 3.92 GPA but is undecided on her major.
When asked how it has felt to play for the Moody softball team the past few years, Black said it makes her feel honored to be part of a team that helped build and shape her into the person she is today.
“This coaching staff and team have supported me so very much,” Black said. “Not only me, but every player in the program. I’m just so grateful to be part of it.”
When asked how she felt being on her own at college, Black said she was a little nervous.
“I am excited to go to the next phase of my life,” Black said. “And getting the opportunity to have the responsibility of being on my own. I’m going to miss my family and friends a lot, but I am so grateful that Bevill allows us to go home on weekends.”
Black said she knows three of the current Bevill players — one is Jana Morrow who was a teammate of hers at Moody and two others who played on her travel ball team.
Her mom, Stephanie Brasher, said the day Skylar entered the world with a smile, it melted her heart.
“I had to cover her hands with tiny socks because she scratched everything around her,” Brasher said. “I think back and you were just throwing a softball like it was meant to be your future.”
Brasher said as years passed, Skylar’s smile kept her smiling.
“When she pulled her own tooth one day, I knew she would always be tough,” she said. “I remember the day I signed her sister Sami up for ball, and I asked Skylar if she wanted me to sign her up. She told me no, but I asked her just to try it.
"I loved playing when I was in high school. I just wanted her to give it a shot. Now look at her. I am so proud of her, and will always be her number one fan. I love her more every day. So many people say they love you to the moon and back. But, a momma’s love is way far beyond the galaxy.”
Her dad Chris Black said he was so proud of his daughter.
“I’m looking forward to seeing her excel at the next level,” he said. “I’ve always been there at every practice pushing her along and it has paid off. She is very smart and great at everything she does. She always gives 110 percent. This is a day I have been looking forward to for a long time.”
Moody softball coach Becky Seymour said she is so proud of Black.
“I have watched her grow into a remarkable young woman both on the field and off,” Seymour said. “She is one of those players who makes the game fun. She is electric, energetic and loves to be challenged as an athlete. She takes so much pride in her ability to contribute and excel both on the field and in the weight room. She makes my job easy and makes me want to come to practice every day. It has been a privilege to watch Skylar grow into a strong young leader amongst her peers. I am excited to see where she will help lead our team this spring. It is going to be an exciting year for sure.”
Black also played travel ball for the Alabama Thunder. Her head coach was Matt Diffy and he was at Black’s signing last week.
“Skylar is very special to me and my family,” Diffy said. “My 9-year-old daughter thinks the world of Skylar. It’s funny how a team like this can become more like family. I consider Skylar one of mine. I’m excited for her, and excited to see her go to Bevill State. I will get to see her play some because the softball field is right across the street from my house. She will be a perfect fit at Bevill. I am excited for her and know she will do well. This game will take her a lot further than Bevill.”