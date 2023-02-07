Moody uses third-quarter run to overwhelm Leeds, secure spot in area championship game

SPRINGVILLE — Moody threatened to run away with the game throughout most of the first half, but Leeds survived every run.
Then the third quarter started, and it felt like every shot Moody took found its mark in the Blue Devils’ 65-54 victory in the Class 5A, Area 11 semifinals on Tuesday night at Springville.
“Leeds kind of had our number, they beat us three in a row,” Moody coach Chad Bates said. “So getting them felt good, and the guys felt prepared, and we had a good game plan, and we hit some shots that were big in the third.”
Moody used an 18-3 in the final five minutes of the third quarter to pull away and take a 50-31 lead heading into the final quarter. Leeds managed to take advantage of sloppy play late to draw back within 10 during the final minute, but there just wasn’t enough time left.
Next, Moody faces a Springville team that it beat two out of three times this season, including the most recent meeting when the Blue Devils won 62-50 in the county tournament.
“We got to keep them out of the paint,” Bates said. “They are very good at attacking, so if we can keep them from getting open 3s and layups, that is the biggest thing for us.”
What to know
— Moody senior Caden Helms once again paced the Blue Devils, scoring a game-high 17 points.
— Fellow Blue Devil seniors Davion Dozier and Kolby Seymour each scored 13 points in the victory.
— Leeds sophomore Tabari Davis scored 13 points in the fourth to finish with 17 total.
— Leeds junior Chris Burge was the team’s most consistent scorer. He scored at least three points in each quarter for a total of 15 before he limped off the court with an apparent injury in the game’s final minutes.
Who said
— Bates on Seymour’s offense: “He is our best kind of slasher, so he made some really good cuts, finishing, and he hit a 3 so he did well.”
— Bates on Helms’ impact: “Caden has really stepped up in the last month and a half, offensively for sure. If we don’t have him scoring those buckets, we don’t win.”
Next up
— Moody will return to Springville on Friday night at 7 p.m. to face the Tigers in the area championship game.
— This concludes the season for Leeds.