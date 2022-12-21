Moody trio sign Division I scholarships during early period, Blue Devils anticipate more signings

To the best of Moody coach Jake Ganus’ knowledge, there has only been three or four Division football players to sign scholarships in the history of Moody football.
At least, that was the case until three more Blue Devils, including quarterback Cole McCarty, receiver Davion Dozier and offensive lineman Mason Myers, put pen to paper on Wednesday during the opening hours of the early signing period.
“So for those three to be able to sign scholarships to Division I universities, it’s amazing,” Ganus said. “And I’m so happy and proud of them and happy for their families. Because you talked about going and getting a four-year degree for free, that's a life-changing deal. You know, generational as well. So I’m just happy to have a small part in that.”
Dozier, a 4-star wide receiver ranked as the state’s No. 22 prospect, held firm to his commitment this summer and signed with Arkansas.
When Ganus arrived in Moody last December, Dozier had zero offers.
“Which is wild to think about, but it's true,” Ganus said. “He never got frustrated, and it is frustrating, the whole process is frustrating for the kids until today.”
In addition to playing a starring role for a record-setting offense throughout the season, Dozier recently caught the game-winning touchdown in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Stars game.
But Ganus didn’t really want to discuss any of that on Wednesday.
“The kind of kid he is, the kind of person, like he's the kid that if there's little kids around, they're gonna run to Davion and go play with him, jump on him,” Ganus said. “And he is just the absolute best, and he’s like everything you want for a kid that represents your program.”
Myers, a 3-star offensive tackle ranked as Alabama’s No. 64 prospect, also stuck by his summer commitment, signing with Arkansas State.
Myers actually gave Ganus headaches throughout the early practices.
“I had to pull (Myers) out of practice because we weren't getting anything done because he was just so dominant,” Ganus said. “And so I have zero doubt in my mind that he's gonna go to Arkansas State and compete for playing time early.”
McCarty was the somewhat surprising addition on Wednesday. The quarterback only had three Division I offers at the start of October, but he received interest from multiple schools during the season's final month.
Ultimately, McCarty chose to sign with Kennesaw State, which is moving up to the FBS level and joining Conference USA in 2024.
“Them moving to FBS from FCS was a huge selling point to Cole. … I had to have talked to 100 coaches about Cole. A lot was ‘he’s too short’ or ‘we are looking for this’ and for him to find that fit and to find a staff in Kennesaw State that loves him, really loves him. I mean came by as many times as you’re legally allowed to come by and did a great job recruiting him. I am just really happy for him and his family.”
Wednesday’s signings will surely help Moody become a regular stop for college coaches in the future, but Ganus isn’t ready to stop celebrating the current class of seniors just yet.
The Blue Devils' head coach said he expects six or seven more of his players to sign in February. He believes one of those guys might even end up signing with a D-I program, but he’s happy to celebrate each scholarship signing coming, regardless of the level.
“Not just getting the D-I kids, I’m all about getting every kid that wants the opportunity to play at the next level, I’m going to do that and I’m gonna do whatever I got to do to get that done for them,” Ganus said. “I don’t know if I’m a good coach or not, but I can get my kids looked at by the next level and get them opportunities.”