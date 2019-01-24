RAGLAND – The Moody Blue Devils eighth-grade boys’ team defeated Springville 38-35 in the championship game of the St. Clair County Jr. High Tournament Saturday in a thriller that went down to the wire.
Moody defeated Ragland to get to the title game. The Purple Devils defeated Ashville in the opening round.
Springville had to win two games to get to the title game, defeating Steele in the opening round and Odenville in the semifinals.
Moody 38
Springville 35
The Tigers held a 14-10 advantage after the first quarter, but Moody fought back to tie the game 22-22 at halftime.
The Blue Devils won the scoring battle 11-8 in the third frame to take a 33-30 lead.
The two teams battled to the very end of the fourth quarter, when a three-point buzzer shot by Springville to send the game into overtime was no good, and Moody held on for the 38-35 win.
Leading the Blue Devils was Davion Dozier with 12 points. Close behind him was Carson Dillashaw with 11 points. Mason Myers pumped in 8 points, while Caden Helms netted 4 points. Jaliel Green chipped in 3 points.
Leading the Tigers was Ayden Walton with 8 points. Alex Cox, Brady Gillespie and Collin Lockhart all finished with 7 points each. Hugh Windle and Zach Brown scored 3 points each.
Moody’s Carson Dillashaw was named tournament MVP.
The All-Tournament Team includes Mason Myers, Davion Dozier and Caden Helms from Moody; Collin Lockhart, Brady Gillespie and Ayden Walton from Springville; DJ Miller and Kaeden Pennington from Odenville; Jordan Turner and DJ Turner from Ragland; Braxton Nail from Ashville; and Jacob Henderson from Steele.
