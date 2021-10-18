Moody suffers 44-7 loss to Alexandria

MOODY — The Moody Blue Devils fell to Alexandria 44-7 on Friday night.
The Valley Cubs can claim the Class 5A, Region 6 title with a win next week over Leeds, while Moody needs to win at Lincoln for a playoff bid.
“Hats off to Coach (Todd) Ginn and his team. They are a great team and took it to us,” Moody head coach Adam Wallace said. “We have to regroup and get ready for Lincoln. Win and you're in the game; it don’t get much better than that.”
The Blue Devils were limited to seven points, but they came early.
After several big plays by Moody and 45 yards worth of penalties by the Valley Cubs, the Blue Devils found themselves at the Alexandria 5-yard line. Moody quarterback A.J. Wallace then completed a pass to wide receiver Davion Dozier for the game's first touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Wallace completed 7 of 10 passes for the night and 114 yards.
Kolby Seymour led with 64 receiving yards to Dozier's 50, while Wallace led in rushing yards with 76. Blaine Burke followed with 40.
Meanwhile, Matthew McDonald, Gavyn Baker and Antonio Madison contributed a tackle each for the Blue Devils.
Moody (5-3, 3-3 Region 6) will travel to Lincoln (5-4, 3-3) on Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.