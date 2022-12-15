Moody students get into the holiday spirit

Moody High School students recently showed they could be angels – in a very generous way.
Last month, members of the football team, along with junior and varsity squad cheerleaders, selected names written on angel cutouts from a Christmas tree in the school lobby, the names of real individuals.
Students committed to a promise of providing a special Christmas to their chosen member of the ARC of St. Clair County and last week, students made good on their promises, bringing sacks of good tidings filled with their special “Angel Tree” gifts.
“The generosity of these high school students I saw this morning was incredible,” said Eryne Gallant, the chair of the Angel Tree Committee. “Just to walk in and see all the gifts put the biggest smile on my face.”
The ARC of St. Clair County provides appropriate and quality services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, like Autism and Down syndrome.
The ARC center offers day habilitation, residential habilitation, personal care services, community experience, and customized support services for individuals who no longer attend school.
Organizers said the ARC of St. Clair County has not had a Christmas gathering for several years because of Covid-19, but now because of the efforts of Moody High School students, the ARC of St. Clair County’s Christmas party is going to be filled with excitement and joy.
“These students showed a sense of pride and camaraderie among their peers,” said Donna Hartley, the ARC of St. Clair County Advisor. “This practice is a life lesson for the students to gain responsibility, learn to give back to the community and to participate in a volunteer role.”
Hartley said the new junior board of the ARC of St. Clair County partnered with Allyson Pelkey and Jill Willey, cheerleader sponsors, and head football coach and sports director Jake Ganus, to provide Christmas for the 22 active participants of the ARC Center by placing an Angel Tree in the lobby for student athletes to sign up to participate – and boy did they participate.
“We left Moody High School with two SUVs loaded with gifts,” Hartley said. “I was amazed at how serious the students took this volunteer assignment, and you could feel the excitement of the students.
“It warms you heart, and it was a great experience knowing this is all about being kind and the spirit of doing for others,” Hartley said.
The ARC of St. Clair County Center, located at 282 Chula Vista Drive in Pell City, is a non-profit organization and welcomes donations and corporate sponsors.
For more information about the ARC of St. Clair County, call the center at (205)884-2680 or visit the organizations Facebook page.