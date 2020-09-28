Moody struggles offensively, falls to John Carroll Catholic 21-0

MOODY -- Moody fell to John Carroll on Friday night. Both teams played well defensively, but the Cavaliers found ways to score en route to a 21-0 win.
The Blue Devils stymied the Cavaliers for almost the entire first half, but John Carroll scored two touchdowns in the last three minutes before halftime.
The Cavaliers sealed the win with another touchdown with four minutes to play.
Despite the loss, Moody linebacker Taylor Rothe had a big night with 14 tackles, three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Outside linebacker Nick Fuller contributed five tackles and one interception for the Blue Devils.
Offensively, running back Cam Benefield notched 19 carries for 71 yards.
Blue Devils head coach Adam Wallace said while he felt his team performed well in practice during the week prior to the game, the difference in experience between the teams played a role in the outcome.
“Our biggest thing is to get these young guys to be able to play on Friday night like they do during the week in practice,” said Wallace. “We’re struggling with penalties and missed assignments, and part of that is just growing pains with having a young football team, but at some point, those have to be corrected.”
The Blue Devils will travel to Odenville on Friday night to face off against St. Clair County at 7 p.m. Both teams will be looking to notching their first win of 2020.