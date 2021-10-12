Moody stomps Corner, 41-13

Moody fends off late rally to trounce Corner 41-13 on Friday.
The Blue Devils (5-2, 3-2 Class 5A, Region 6) opened with 21 first-half points while shutting out Corner.
Corner rallied in the third period, as the Yellow Jackets put two straight touchdowns on the board with the second TD being a result of a fumble recovery by Corner. This closed the gap to 21-13.
Blue Devils’ Cam Benefield started things back up for Moody as he blew past Corner’s defense to post a 72-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils proceeded to limit the Yellow Jackets to no touchdowns in the fourth period while scoring two more of their own to finish the night.
Quarterback A.J. Wallace completed 16 for 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Wallace also carried the ball 12 times for 90 rushing yards.
Wide receivers Davion Dozier and Kolby Seymour led offensively with two touchdowns apiece. Dozier ended the night with nine receptions and 113 receiving yards.
On the defensive side, Matthew McDonald led with 18 tackles, including three tackles for loss. Gavin Baker followed with eight tackles. Both recorded a sack a piece.
The Blue Devils will host Alexandira on Friday in a region matchup with kickoff at 7 p.m.