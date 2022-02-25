Moody softball kicks off season with wins over Gardendale and Southside

Moody won a pair of softball games recently to improve to 2-4.
The Blue Devils picked up a 6-5 win over Gardendale for the team’s first win. The girls later secured a 18-12 win over Southside following a 4-3 loss to Hayden earlier in the week.
Moody 18, Southside 12: Moody rolled over Southside in its most recent game Thursday. While Southside took a 3-2 lead at the end of the second inning, the Blue Devils posted a five-run third inning to take control.
Two Moody freshmen shined at the plate as Taylor Rogers hit a grand slam in the final inning of the game to seal the win for Moody, while Kendall Trimm slugged a home run of her own while driving in three runs.
A group of Blue Devils led the team in runs as Rogers, Trimm, Riley Mitchell, Libby Higgins, Haley Forester, Emma Hollis and McKenzie Phillips each scored twice.
"I am extremely proud of the way our team has competed in our first six games,” head coach Becky Seymour said. “Unfortunately, due to some injuries, we have not had our complete roster able to step on the field, but that has also allowed some young girls the opportunity to fill roles and they have done an amazing job!”
She added, “Taylor Rogers and Kendall Trimm, both ninth-graders, have been big at the bats for us this year. I have seniors fulfilling their senior roles perfectly and juniors and sophomores completing our team dynamic and overall offensive success. I am very excited and blessed to coach a team that competes and battles the way they do; 2022 is going to be an electric year."
Moody 6, Gardendale 5: Moody beat Gardendale to kick off the first week of the 2022 season. Gardendale initially jumped ahead with three runs at the top of the first, however the Blue Devils quickly jumped back to tie the game 3-3.
Gardendale posted two runs in the final inning to go ahead 5-3, but Moody rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning to win it.
Taylor Rogers led Moody with two runs and a first-inning home run. Higgins, Hollis, Zoey Terry and Emma Kile each posted a run. Lacey Nichols also accounted for two RBIs to boost the Blue Devils.
Hayden 4, Moody 3: The Blue Devils put up a tough fight against Hayden before accepting the loss on Tuesday. Neither team allowed a run for the first five innings of the game despite many solid hits from both sides.
Moody’s Kendall Trimm finally got the momentum going at the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run. Hayden, however, responded with a home run of its own to bring home three runs.
Hayden built a 4-1 advantage over Moody in the final inning. The Blue Devils answered with two runs, but fell short.
Trimm went 3-for-4 at the plate and led with two runs and two RBIs. Mitchell also went 3-for-4, while Maddie Barfield and Libby Higgins each went 2-for-4.