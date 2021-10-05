Moody sits at 4-2 record following 63-0 win over St. Clair

MOODY — The Moody Blue Devils blew past St. Clair County 63-0 on Friday. According to Saints head coach P.J. Wright, 14 of his players sat out the game because of injuries and various suspensions, including many starters.
Wright emphasized, however, the difference in the score was solely because Moody has proven to be a stronger team.
“They’re a much better, stronger team and we’ve got a long way to go,” Wright said, adding that he was happy to see his younger athletes play for the first time.
“They had some moments; it's good for them to see themselves on film for that first time and be able to make corrections,” he said.
St. Clair started off the game receiving the kickoff, but fumbled and Moody recovered. The Blue Devils then scored on every possession, except for one in the second quarter.
The play of the game came from a 87-yard touchdown pass from Moody quarterback A.J. Wallace to wide receiver Davion Dozier, who led with 102 receiving yards.
Blue Devils head coach Adam Wallace said he was proud of how his team has played and improved overall.
“After two losses we took the off week to focus on us and what we needed to improve. We had two great weeks of practice and the guys played great tonight,” Wallace said. “I’m so proud of our players, coaches, student body, and our community showed up big time tonight.”
A.J. Wallace completed 9 of 12 passes for 167 passing yards along with 177 rushing yards. The quarterback ended the night with 344 total yards and accounted for three touchdowns.
Nick Burrell also had a big night on offense with two touchdowns, 12 carries and 73 rushing yards.
Blayne Burke, Aiden Robinson and Gavyn Baker also posted a touchdown each. Meanwhile, John McDonald led the defense with 18 tackles for the Blue Devils.
Moody will travel to Birmingham on Friday to take on Corner High School, while the Saints will host Leeds.