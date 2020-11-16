Moody selects Justin Rubin as Christmas parade grand marshal

MOODY -- Moody Mayor Joe Lee and the city’s Christmas Parade Committee recently announced that local resident and business owner Justin Rubin of Just in Time Towing & Recovery will be the grand marshal of the municipality’s 2020 Christmas parade.
“Justin is a great supporter of our community and is dedicated to helping those in need. As many of you know, Mr. Rubin will go to great lengths to help others after a disaster,” a post on the city’s Facebook page said.
“It is our honor to have Justin Rubin as a citizen of Moody and this year’s grand marshal of the Moody Christmas Parade.”
Rubin said he was honored to be selected.
“It’s just humbling,” Rubin said.
Lee said Rubin has been an active member of the community in his efforts to give back, which is what the Christmas Parade Committee looks for when appointing a grand marshal every year.
“Justin is always willing to give time back to the public,” Lee said.
Melissa Frazier, Christmas Parade Committee member, said Rubin is always looking for a way to help with disaster relief efforts. Most recently, he helped with cleanup from Tropical Storm Zeta and has set up donation sites to take supplies to places affected by the recent hurricanes.
“He goes above and beyond in our community and others”, Frazier said.
According to Rubin, he has been helping with disaster relief for six years now.
Chief Thomas Hunt said Rubin has also gone out of his way to give back to the Moody Police Department.
“He has always just been a huge supporter of the Police Department,” Hunt said. “Anything you need, stuff he doesn’t have to do, he’ll be there to help.”
Rubin said while he has not officially decided on a float idea, he hopes to create a float that features messages such as, “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive.”
Moody’s 2020 Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 12., at 5 p.m. Those who want to be part of the parade can contact Frazier at mfrazier@moodyalabama.gov or 205-640-0307. Applications for the parade are also available at www.moodyalabama.gov.