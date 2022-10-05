Moody secures area championship behind strong quarterback play

MOODY — Moody coach Rebecca Davis spent most of Tuesday night challenging her quarterbacks to take deep passes downfield.
Finally, with a matter of seconds left in the first half of a 40-6 victory over Anniston, something seemed to click into place.
Starter Tori Pyles hit Rose Shepherd in stride just before she reached the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.
“It felt great,” Pyles said. “Especially messing up the first few times and then to finally be able to get it and then scoring it was good.”
Backup quarterback Emma Kile threw touchdown passes of 30 and 12 yards to Shepherd and Ryleigh Hodges, respectively, in the second half.
Then senior Alex Harvard’s only pass attempt this season went down as a 39-yard touchdown catch by Kile in the game’s final moments.
“Tonight was a lot about us learning and getting those reps in so it gives not only them more confidence in themselves, it gives me more confidence in them,” Davis said. “Because like you said, there are going to be times we’re going to need to put the ball in the air, and they need to trust themselves.”
Earlier in the night, Moody beat Leeds 41-0 to secure the area championship and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“It is very surreal. … We did not start the season well,” Davis said. “We had a lot of learning to do, and where we’ve come in a month-and-a-half is impressive to me. The fact that we are not only going to the playoffs, but we won the area. It speaks a lot to our kids' work ethic and their willingness to do what it takes to win.”
What to know
— Pyles was unstoppable on the ground in both games. She carried the ball 17 times for 173 yards and five touchdowns. She also picked up four one-point conversions with her legs and caught a fifth. Pyles completed eight of 13 passes for 75 yards.
— Kile carried the ball five total times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. She also ran in two one-point conversions and tossed another.
— Moody senior Emma Hollis powered the defense all night, recording at least one sack while also catching two interceptions, one of which she returned 26 yards for a defensive score. Kile and Shepherd also recorded interceptions for Moody on Tuesday.
Who said
— Davis on Harvard’s touchdown: “She’s hasn’t played quarterback one snap, and she’s like 'hey, I’m a senior, just give me one shot please.'”
— Pyles on how flag football will help her be a better point guard in basketball season: “Since it is a wider field, it helps you have to look more around. So in basketball, you have to look for your people, so it helps you look more around and find who is open.”
— Hollis on her pick-six: “I seen her throwing the ball, and I just kind of took off, and then I was like oh shoot and then I just ran for it.”\
Next up
— Moody travels to Anniston on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up the regular season.