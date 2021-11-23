Moody school district passes referendum with 8 votes

The Moody school district has voted to raise its ad valorem tax by 15 mils to better its schools.
During the Nov. 16 election, while the Moody district showed to be in favor of the new tax by three votes, the school system had to wait for the following Tuesday for provisional votes to be canvassed and counted. Five of those ballots that came were in favor of the tax while none were against, giving the OK for the new tax by eight votes, 928-920.
According to the Moody High School website, Moody schools will see a new high school built. The new school will include a performing arts center along with S.T.E.M. and science labs.
Moody Junior High School will move into the existing high school to allow for more space, including its own lunchroom in which the high school students and junior high school students are currently having to share.
The elementary school will also see renovations including a new entrance, while the middle school will have additions such as a playground for special-needs students along with outdoor classrooms and a S.T.E.M. lab.
The football program at Moody will also be getting a new turf field.
Superintendent Mike Howard said he is excited for our students and staff in Moody.
"This is a big day for Moody. We are happy to forge this partnership with the community and major projects will be beginning very quickly," he said.
Howard added that the goal will be to have the newly built high school ready by August 2024. Meanwhile, the board will be starting on the football field, the playground at Moody Middle and the new entrance at Moody Elementary in the upcoming months.