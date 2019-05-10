Moody High School senior Rashad Clark signed a football scholarship with Huntingdon College in Montgomery on Tuesday.
Clark chose Huntingdon over a few NAIA schools and one Division II school in Kansas.
“The best decision for me was Huntingdon College,” Clark said. “The atmosphere and environment from the administrators to the coaches to the people of Montgomery just make you feel like you are at home. For me, it is going to be like a home away from home.”
Clark is the 18-year-old son of Roger and Monica Clark of Moody. He always attended the Moody schools. Playing football for the Blue Devils taught Clark a lot.
“It taught me a lot outside of football,” he said. “It taught me how to be a good student, good person and how to be a better person in general. I want to thank Coach Adam Wallace and the coaching staff for helping me to get to this point in my life.”
Clark maintains a 3.0 GPA and plans to major in sports management. While playing in the NFL is a dream of Clark’s, it is not his primary goal.
“I want to get my degree and open my own business one day,” he said. “If there is an opportunity to play professional football in the future, I’ll take it.”
Clark is 5-foot, 9-inches and weighs 160 pounds. He was used as a running back, receiver and played defense as well for the Blue Devils.
During his senior season, Clark rushed for 823 yards and had nine rushing touchdowns. He also had 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown. He had one interception on defense and returned one punt for a touchdown.
Moody head football coach Adam Wallace said Clark is a great player and person.
“He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity,” Wallace said. “I could not be more proud of him. He has served Moody High School well. He is a multi-sport athlete who has excelled in every sport he has played. I am really happy for him and his family.”
“This has been a long time coming,” said Clark’s dad. “He has been working hard at playing football since the age of six. It makes me proud to see him get to this point in his life. He represents the family well, and I can’t see anything but good things coming for him. I am pleased that he is signing with Huntingdon. We liked the facilities when we visited there in February. We liked the coaches, so I think this is just a great opportunity for him to grow into being an adult and being on his own.”
Monica Clark said she was so proud of her son.
“I look forward to him excelling in college with football and wrestling,” she said.
MHS principal Dr. Chris Walters said Clark is one of Moody’s premiere student-athletes.
“He is a model student, and does everything we ask of him,” Walters said. “And he does it 100 percent. We couldn’t ask for a better student here at Moody High. We know he will represent us well in the future, and we know he will be successful. He has a great work ethic, respect, intelligence and athleticism. That combination is going to promote Moody High School and Rashad further in life.”
