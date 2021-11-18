Moody’s McKenzie Phillips signs with Huntingdon College

Moody first baseman McKenzie Phillips committed to play college softball Tuesday when she picked NCAA Division III Huntingdon College in Montgomery.
She said she is thrilled about the opportunity.
"I am beyond excited to be playing at Huntingdon next year," she said. "I am definitely looking forward to meeting my teammates and starting a new journey with them."
Moody head softball coach Becky Seymour said she is both proud and excited for Phillips.
“She is living proof that if you work hard enough, you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” Moody head softball coach Becky Seymour said.
“She is everything a student athlete should be: dedicated, ambitious, motivated, driven, and above all else, competitive and focused. It is those qualities that I look forward to having another year. It is those qualities that make her a great leader and an even better teammate and young woman.”
Added Seymour: “I know without a doubt in my mind that McKenzie will be a far greater success than even she has imagined at Huntingdon and I am so excited we get to be a small part of her journey.”