You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Moody’s McKenzie Phillips signs with Huntingdon College

McKenzie Phillips signing day

Moody’s McKenzie Phillips announced she will join Huntingdon College’s softball team on Tuesday. Pictured, in back, from left are Moody High School Athletics Director Adam Wallace, Assistant Coach Maggie Yerby, Assistant Coach Rhonda Crowe, Head Coach Becky Seymour, Assistant Coach Emily Church and MHS Principal Christopher Walters. In front, from left, are Phillip’s mom Lynn Gulledge, McKenzie Phillips and dad Wesley Phillips.

 submitted photo

Moody first baseman McKenzie Phillips committed to play college softball Tuesday when she picked NCAA Division III Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

She said she is thrilled about the opportunity.

"I am beyond excited to be playing at Huntingdon next year," she said. "I am definitely looking forward to meeting my teammates and starting a new journey with them."

Moody head softball coach Becky Seymour said she is both proud and excited for Phillips.

“She is living proof that if you work hard enough, you can achieve anything you put your mind to,” Moody head softball coach Becky Seymour said.

“She is everything a student athlete should be: dedicated, ambitious, motivated, driven, and above all else, competitive and focused. It is those qualities that I look forward to having another year. It is those qualities that make her a great leader and an even better teammate and young woman.”

Added Seymour: “I know without a doubt in my mind that McKenzie will be a far greater success than even she has imagined at Huntingdon and I am so excited we get to be a small part of her journey.”

Assistant Editor Josie Howell: 205-884-3400

Tags